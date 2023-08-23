23.08.2023 12:17:28

EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Half-year report 2023

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
IVU AG publishes Half-year report 2023

23.08.2023 / 12:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU continues growth trajectory in fiscal 2023. Revenue rose by 8% year-on-year to 49,084 thousand (2022: 45,443 thousand) and gross profit has climbed by 13% to 41,277 thousand (2022: 36,596 thousand). The operating result of 659 T (2022: 1,133 thousand) is below the previous year's level and in line with IVUs typical seasonal business performance.

Please find the full report here.

23.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1709961

 
End of News EQS News Service

1709961  23.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1709961&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IVU Traffic AGmehr Nachrichten