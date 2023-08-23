|
23.08.2023 12:17:28
EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Half-year report 2023
|
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
IVU continues growth trajectory in fiscal 2023. Revenue rose by 8% year-on-year to 49,084 thousand (2022: 45,443 thousand) and gross profit has climbed by 13% to 41,277 thousand (2022: 36,596 thousand). The operating result of 659 T (2022: 1,133 thousand) is below the previous year's level and in line with IVUs typical seasonal business performance.
23.08.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|EQS News ID:
|1709961
