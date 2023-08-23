EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Half-year report 2023

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

IVU AG publishes Half-year report 2023



23.08.2023 / 12:17 CET/CEST

Please find the full report IVU continues growth trajectory in fiscal 2023. Revenue rose by 8% year-on-year to 49,084 thousand (2022: 45,443 thousand) and gross profit has climbed by 13% to 41,277 thousand (2022: 36,596 thousand). The operating result of 659 T (2022: 1,133 thousand) is below the previous year's level and in line with IVUs typical seasonal business performance.Please find the full report here

