IVU Traffic Aktie

IVU Traffic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508

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27.05.2026 12:05:14

EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q1-2026

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q1-2026

27.05.2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU successfully continues its long-standing, profitable growth trajectory in fiscal year 2026. Revenue increased by 13% year-on-year to €34,893 thousand (Q1-2025: €30,809 thousand) and the gross profit increased by 17% to €29,009 thousand (Q1-2025: €24,729 thousand). Operating profit (EBIT) is performing positively, rising to €1,537 thousand (Q1 2025: €187 thousand). The main driver is the growth in recurring revenue, particularly from hosting and service contracts.

Given our strong order backlog, IVU’s solutions continue to be in high demand and help our customers overcome their challenges. For the current 2026 financial year, we continue to anticipate consolidated revenues of over €160 million (2025: €149.7 million), a gross profit of around €130 million (2025: €121.5 million), and an operating profit (EBIT) of around €20 million (2025: €18.6 million).

The Q1-2026 report is available here: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports

27.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2334222

 
End of News EQS News Service

2334222  27.05.2026 CET/CEST

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