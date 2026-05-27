IVU Traffic Aktie
WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508
|
27.05.2026 12:05:14
EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q1-2026
|
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
IVU successfully continues its long-standing, profitable growth trajectory in fiscal year 2026. Revenue increased by 13% year-on-year to €34,893 thousand (Q1-2025: €30,809 thousand) and the gross profit increased by 17% to €29,009 thousand (Q1-2025: €24,729 thousand). Operating profit (EBIT) is performing positively, rising to €1,537 thousand (Q1 2025: €187 thousand). The main driver is the growth in recurring revenue, particularly from hosting and service contracts.
Given our strong order backlog, IVU’s solutions continue to be in high demand and help our customers overcome their challenges. For the current 2026 financial year, we continue to anticipate consolidated revenues of over €160 million (2025: €149.7 million), a gross profit of around €130 million (2025: €121.5 million), and an operating profit (EBIT) of around €20 million (2025: €18.6 million).
The Q1-2026 report is available here: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports
27.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|E-mail:
|kontakt@ivu.de
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
|WKN:
|744850
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2334222
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2334222 27.05.2026 CET/CEST
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