IVU Traffic Aktie

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WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508

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28.08.2026 12:43:13

EQS-News: IVU and Hellenic Train collaborate to enhance Rail Mobility in Greece

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IVU and Hellenic Train collaborate to enhance Rail Mobility in Greece

28.08.2026 / 12:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Greece’s rail transport opts for more efficiency: Hellenic Train is rapidly reorganising its central planning processes for vehicles and personnel, using IVU Traffic Technologies AG’s standard solution, IVU.rail, to do so. Through this project, the national railway company is digitalising procedures that were previously operated with old systems and largely manual processes.

As Greece’s national railway company, Hellenic Trains operates around 300 trips daily. With 550 vehicles and around 500 employees in the operational division, the company manages a substantial part of rail transport throughout the country.

Until now, Hellenic Train planned personnel and vehicles in isolated, largely manual procedures with different legacy systems. Using IVU.rail, however, the company is now merging both divisions into a single, integrated system, digitalising its workflow in the process. This eases dispatching work, creates a reliable database, and helps to better coordinate between personnel and vehicle deployment. Along with personnel rostering, the new solution also considers contractual rules and prepares payroll accounting. Additionally, optimisation functions ensure more efficiency during scheduling.

IVU provides the solution ‘Software-as-a-Service’ and hosts it in IVU.cloud. Hellenic Train thus obtains a central system environment that simplifies operations and allows swift implementation.

"We are delighted that through Hellenic Train, another national railway chooses IVU.rail. This further drives our international expansion and strengthens our position as the global market leader in resource optimisation for the railway sector", says Oliver Grzegorski, Managing Director Rail at IVU Traffic Technologies.


28.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22
EQS News ID: 2390444

 
End of News EQS News Service

2390444  28.08.2026 CET/CEST

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