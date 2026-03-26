EQS-News: IVU continues its growth trajectory in the 2025 financial year

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

IVU continues its growth trajectory in the 2025 financial year



26.03.2026 / 11:56 CET/CEST

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The 2025 Annual Report is available for download on the IVU website: In the 2025 financial year, IVU Traffic Technologies AG once again achieved record figures: revenue increased by 12% year-on-year to € 149.7 million, gross profit grew by 7.1% to € 121.5 million and the operating result (EBIT) increased by 10.5% to € 18.6 million. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend and a special dividend to mark the company's 25th anniversary at the Annual General Meeting.The 2025 Annual Report is available for download on the IVU website: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports

26.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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