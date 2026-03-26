IVU Traffic Aktie

IVU Traffic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508

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26.03.2026 11:56:23

EQS-News: IVU continues its growth trajectory in the 2025 financial year

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
IVU continues its growth trajectory in the 2025 financial year

26.03.2026 / 11:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the 2025 financial year, IVU Traffic Technologies AG once again achieved record figures: revenue increased by 12% year-on-year to € 149.7 million, gross profit grew by 7.1% to € 121.5 million and the operating result (EBIT) increased by 10.5% to € 18.6 million. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend and a special dividend to mark the company's 25th anniversary at the Annual General Meeting.

The 2025 Annual Report is available for download on the IVU website: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports.

26.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2298112

 
End of News EQS News Service

2298112  26.03.2026 CET/CEST

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