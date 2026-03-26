IVU Traffic Aktie
WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508
|
26.03.2026 11:56:23
EQS-News: IVU continues its growth trajectory in the 2025 financial year
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EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
In the 2025 financial year, IVU Traffic Technologies AG once again achieved record figures: revenue increased by 12% year-on-year to € 149.7 million, gross profit grew by 7.1% to € 121.5 million and the operating result (EBIT) increased by 10.5% to € 18.6 million. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend and a special dividend to mark the company's 25th anniversary at the Annual General Meeting.
The 2025 Annual Report is available for download on the IVU website: https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports.
26.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|E-mail:
|kontakt@ivu.de
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
|WKN:
|744850
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2298112
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2298112 26.03.2026 CET/CEST
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16.03.26
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