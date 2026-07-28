EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG Gains Momentum: Higher Profitability, Greater Transparency, Closer Dialogue with the Capital Market

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

IVU Traffic Technologies AG Gains Momentum: Higher Profitability, Greater Transparency, Closer Dialogue with the Capital Market



28.07.2026 / 11:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Earnings outlook raised last week based on strong preliminary results for the first half of 2026

Reporting dates to be moved up by two weeks starting in Q3 2026

New communication formats strengthen dialogue with the capital market

Berlin, July 28, 2026 | IVU Traffic Technologies AG (ISIN DE0007448508) — a leading provider of software and IT solutions for bus and rail companies — is intensifying its investor relations efforts with the goal of making its business performance even more transparent for investors and analysts in the future. This will be supported by a significant acceleration of fast-close processes as well as the introduction of interim analyst conference calls starting in Q3 2026.



As reported in an ad hoc announcement on July 20, 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG significantly improved its results in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year, based on preliminary figures. Operating profit (EBIT) rose to €3.3 million (vs. €1.0 million in the first half of 2025). This increase stems, on the one hand, from growth in recurring revenue and, at the same time, reflects the initial success of the measures consistently implemented to boost efficiency. These measures were a key factor in the upward revision of the outlook for the full year 2026, which was published at the same time.



For the current fiscal year 2026, the Executive Board now expects an operating profit (EBIT) of approximately €22 million (previously approximately €20 million; actual 2025: €18.6 million). The outlook for consolidated revenue of over €160 million and for gross profit of approximately €130 million remains unchanged. IVU Traffic Technologies AG plans to publish the final results as scheduled in its 2026 half-year report on August 27, 2026.



Starting in Q3 2026, the significant streamlining of fast-close processes will allow the company to move up the previously scheduled reporting dates by about two weeks. As a result, IVU Traffic Technologies AG will publish its results for the first nine months of 2026 as early as November 5, 2026. As always, all reports will be available for download on the company’s investor relations website at https://www.ivu.com/en/investors/financial-reports.



Also starting in Q3 2026, the company will introduce interim analyst conference calls as standard practice to give investors and analysts the opportunity to discuss earnings performance with the Executive Board in English. Additional in-person and digital communication formats are planned. The company will provide further information on this in due course.



“We have demonstrated in recent years that our business model is viable and scalable. The preliminary figures for the first half of 2026 and the resulting upward revision of our full-year outlook strongly underscore this. Now is the time to make this strength even more visible on the capital markets — with greater transparency, more dialogue, and greater consistency in our communications,” says Petra Meiser, CFO of IVU Traffic Technologies AG.



About IVU Traffic Technologies AG



For over 50 years, IVU Traffic Technologies has been developing high-performance software and IT solutions for bus and rail companies. With its integrated end-to-end solution, IVU.suite, and its new <neo> product family, the company covers the entire operations cycle of public transport — from planning and dispatching, and fleet management to ticketing, and passenger information, all the way through to the settlement of transport contracts. IVU Traffic Technologies AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007448508).



Contact:

René Schwuchow

Investor Relations

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin

T +49.30.85906-954

ir@ivu.de

www.ivu.com IVU Traffic Technologies AG Gains Momentum: Higher Profitability, Greater Transparency, Closer Dialogue with the Capital MarketAs reported in an ad hoc announcement on July 20, 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG significantly improved its results in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year, based on preliminary figures. Operating profit (EBIT) rose to €3.3 million (vs. €1.0 million in the first half of 2025). This increase stems, on the one hand, from growth in recurring revenue and, at the same time, reflects the initial success of the measures consistently implemented to boost efficiency. These measures were a key factor in the upward revision of the outlook for the full year 2026, which was published at the same time.For the current fiscal year 2026, the Executive Board now expects an operating profit (EBIT) of approximately €22 million (previously approximately €20 million; actual 2025: €18.6 million). The outlook for consolidated revenue of over €160 million and for gross profit of approximately €130 million remains unchanged. IVU Traffic Technologies AG plans to publish the final results as scheduled in its 2026 half-year report on August 27, 2026.Starting in Q3 2026, the significant streamlining of fast-close processes will allow the company to move up the previously scheduled reporting dates by about two weeks. As a result, IVU Traffic Technologies AG will publish its results for the first nine months of 2026 as early as November 5, 2026. As always, all reports will be available for download on the company’s investor relations website at https://www.ivu.com/en/investors/financial-reports.Also starting in Q3 2026, the company will introduce interim analyst conference calls as standard practice to give investors and analysts the opportunity to discuss earnings performance with the Executive Board in English. Additional in-person and digital communication formats are planned. The company will provide further information on this in due course.“We have demonstrated in recent years that our business model is viable and scalable. The preliminary figures for the first half of 2026 and the resulting upward revision of our full-year outlook strongly underscore this. Now is the time to make this strength even more visible on the capital markets — with greater transparency, more dialogue, and greater consistency in our communications,” says Petra Meiser, CFO of IVU Traffic Technologies AG.For over 50 years, IVU Traffic Technologies has been developing high-performance software and IT solutions for bus and rail companies. With its integrated end-to-end solution, IVU.suite, and its new product family, the company covers the entire operations cycle of public transport — from planning and dispatching, and fleet management to ticketing, and passenger information, all the way through to the settlement of transport contracts. IVU Traffic Technologies AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007448508).René SchwuchowInvestor RelationsIVU Traffic Technologies AGBundesallee 88, 12161 BerlinT +49.30.85906-954ir@ivu.dewww.ivu.com

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