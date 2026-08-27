EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG publishes consolidated Half-Year Report 2026

EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

IVU Traffic Technologies AG publishes consolidated Half-Year Report 2026



27.08.2026 / 11:33 CET/CEST

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IVU Traffic Technologies AG publishes consolidated Half-Year Report 2026 IVU’s business performance showed positive earnings momentum in the first half of 2026

Earnings outlook for the full year 2026 has been raised

Reporting dates will be brought forward starting in Q3 2026, and capital market communications will be intensified Transport companies face a wide range of challenges. Pressure on costs and operational quality is rising continuously. In this environment, secure, integrated, standardized, and intelligent IT solutions are gaining strategic importance—they are not a luxury, but an operational necessity. IVU Traffic Technologies is well positioned to capitalize on this trend with the IVU.suite and its new <neo> product generation: The results for the first half of 2026 demonstrate that our solutions are in demand among transport companies across Europe and that we are continuing our growth trajectory on a solid footing.



Revenue in the first half of 2026 rose by 12.7% to €72,072 thousand (H1 2025: €63,968 thousand) compared to the same period last year. Gross profit increased by 14.7% to €59,171 thousand (H1 2025: €51,574 thousand). At €3,304 thousand (H1 2025: €1,011 thousand), operating profit (Earnings before interest and taxes - EBIT) is higher than in the same period of the previous year. Key drivers include the growth in recurring revenue, particularly from hosting and maintenance contracts, as well as consistently implemented efficiency measures combined with a deliberate slowdown in workforce expansion.



In light of the recent earnings momentum, the Executive Board has decided to raise its outlook for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from previously around €20 million to around €22 million (actual 2025: €18.6 million). We continue to expect a consolidated revenue of more than €160 million (actual 2025: €149.7 million) and gross profit of around €130 million (actual 2025: €121.5 million) for the current financial year 2026. This information was communicated to the capital market by way of an ad hoc announcement on 20 July 2026.



The half-year report 2026 is available here: product generation: The results for the first half of 2026 demonstrate that our solutions are in demand among transport companies across Europe and that we are continuing our growth trajectory on a solid footing.Revenue in the first half of 2026 rose by 12.7% to €72,072 thousand (H1 2025: €63,968 thousand) compared to the same period last year. Gross profit increased by 14.7% to €59,171 thousand (H1 2025: €51,574 thousand). At €3,304 thousand (H1 2025: €1,011 thousand), operating profit (Earnings before interest and taxes - EBIT) is higher than in the same period of the previous year. Key drivers include the growth in recurring revenue, particularly from hosting and maintenance contracts, as well as consistently implemented efficiency measures combined with a deliberate slowdown in workforce expansion.In light of the recent earnings momentum, the Executive Board has decided to raise its outlook for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from previously around €20 million to around €22 million (actual 2025: €18.6 million). We continue to expect a consolidated revenue of more than €160 million (actual 2025: €149.7 million) and gross profit of around €130 million (actual 2025: €121.5 million) for the current financial year 2026. This information was communicated to the capital market by way of an ad hoc announcement on 20 July 2026.The half-year report 2026 is available here: https://www.ivu.com/en/investors/financial-reports Transport companies face a wide range of challenges. Pressure on costs and operational quality is rising continuously. In this environment, secure, integrated, standardized, and intelligent IT solutions are gaining strategic importance—they are not a luxury, but an operational necessity. IVU Traffic Technologies is well positioned to capitalize on this trend with the IVU.suite and its new

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