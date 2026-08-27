IVU Traffic Aktie
WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508
|
27.08.2026 11:33:33
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG publishes consolidated Half-Year Report 2026
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EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
IVU Traffic Technologies AG publishes consolidated Half-Year Report 2026
Revenue in the first half of 2026 rose by 12.7% to €72,072 thousand (H1 2025: €63,968 thousand) compared to the same period last year. Gross profit increased by 14.7% to €59,171 thousand (H1 2025: €51,574 thousand). At €3,304 thousand (H1 2025: €1,011 thousand), operating profit (Earnings before interest and taxes - EBIT) is higher than in the same period of the previous year. Key drivers include the growth in recurring revenue, particularly from hosting and maintenance contracts, as well as consistently implemented efficiency measures combined with a deliberate slowdown in workforce expansion.
In light of the recent earnings momentum, the Executive Board has decided to raise its outlook for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from previously around €20 million to around €22 million (actual 2025: €18.6 million). We continue to expect a consolidated revenue of more than €160 million (actual 2025: €149.7 million) and gross profit of around €130 million (actual 2025: €121.5 million) for the current financial year 2026. This information was communicated to the capital market by way of an ad hoc announcement on 20 July 2026.
The half-year report 2026 is available here: https://www.ivu.com/en/investors/financial-reports
27.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|E-mail:
|kontakt@ivu.de
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
|WKN:
|744850
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22
|EQS News ID:
|2388018
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2388018 27.08.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu IVU Traffic AG
|
27.08.26
|EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG publishes consolidated Half-Year Report 2026 (EQS Group)
|
27.08.26
|EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG veröffentlicht Konzern-Halbjahresbericht 2026 (EQS Group)
|
24.08.26
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
24.08.26
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17.08.26
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
17.08.26
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10.08.26
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10.08.26
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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|IVU Traffic AG
|25,10
|2,87%
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