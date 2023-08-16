EQS-News: JDC Group AG: JDC and FidesSecur Versicherungs- und Wirtschaftsdienst GmbH sign an exclusive cooperation agreement

EQS-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance

JDC Group AG: JDC and FidesSecur Versicherungs- und Wirtschaftsdienst GmbH sign an exclusive cooperation agreement



16.08.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

JDC and FidesSecur Versicherungs- und Wirtschaftsdienst GmbH sign an exclusive cooperation agreement for the insurance business of the savings banks in the business region of Versicherungs-kammer Bayern (VKB)

The aim is to manage all insurance matters of the customers of the Sparkassen Group via the Sparkassen-Versicherungsmanager (S-VM) or the JDC platform

Savings banks will in the future be able to offer their customers support on insurance contracts of other insurance companies in addition to the support and brokerage of VKB insurance contract

JDC and FidesSecur Versicherungs- und Wirtschaftsdienst GmbH, a subsidiary of Versicherungskammer Bayern (VKB), have signed a cooperation agreement in the field of insurance brokerage for private customers of the savings banks.

Up to now, the savings banks in the business region of VKB have exclusively brokered VKB insurance contracts for their customers. In order to support customers also in the management of contracts of third-party insurance carriers, such contracts of savings bank customers will be bundled on the JDC platform via an interface to the S-Versicherungsmanager (S-VM), which is already established at the savings banks and managed by FidesSecur.

For this purpose, FidesSecur will use the services and tools of the JDC platform, so that third-party contracts will be bundled and managed within JDC's own broker management program iCRM. After a pilot phase, the roll-out to all savings banks in VKB's business region is scheduled to start in Q1 2024.

"In the future, we want to establish ourselves as the insurance partner for all savings banks in Germany" comments Ralph Konrad, CFO/COO of JDC Group AG. "We are very pleased that, after successful project work, we can now extend our cooperation with the savings banks via the S-Versicherungsmanager to the business region of VKB in addition to Provinzial."

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering and processing all product providers of the financial market with a complete product range and complete data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, representatives, affiliated intermediaries, banks, exclusivity organizations, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial services customers via its vision systems and interfaces. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple closing routes and transfer options and also a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can easily optimize their insurance portfolio and commissions in an ideal performance-cost ratio. More than 250 well-trained consultants under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for demanding and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.6 million customers, annual sales of around two billion euros, a fund portfolio of over five billion euros and annual insurance premiums of more than 1 billion euros, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking world. JDC is committed to sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make everyday life easier for financial intermediaries and customers.

About FidesSecur

As a medium-sized insurance broker with more than 50 years of experience, FidesSecur Versicherungs- und Wirtschaftsdienst GmbH, with its specialized subsidiaries and a good 100 employees, develops company-specific insurance concepts and customized pension solutions for corporate and industrial customers. FidesSecur is a subsidiary of the Versicherungskammer Bayern (VKB).

Disclaimer:

The Members of the Management Board of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier and Ralph Konrad, are holding a stake in JDC Group AG and have an own interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this announcement.

