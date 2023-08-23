EQS-News: JDC Group AG: JDC and 'Sicher gut betreut Versicherungsvermittlung GmbH' (SGB) sign an exclusive cooperation agreement

JDC and "Sicher gut betreut Versicherungsvermittlung GmbH" (SGB) sign an exclusive cooperation agreement for the insurance business of the savings banks in the business region of SparkassenVersicherung (SV)

The aim is to manage all insurance matters of the customers of the Sparkasse Group via the Sparkasse Insurance Manager (S-VM) or the JDC platform.

Savings banks will in the future be able to offer their customers support on insurance policies from other insurance companies in addition to servicing and brokering SV insurance policies.

JDC and SGB (a joint venture between SV and MRH Trowe) have signed a long-term and exclusive cooperation agreement in the field of insurance brokerage for private customers of the savings banks.

Until now, the savings banks in SV's business region have generally only brokered SV insurance policies for their customers. In order to support customers also on third-party insurance contracts, these contracts of savings bank customers are to be bundled on the JDC platform via an interface to the S-Versicherungsmanager (S-VM) already established at the savings banks and serviced by SGB.

For this purpose, SGB will exclusively use the services and tools of the JDC platform in the future. After a successful pilot project, the approximately 100 savings banks in SV's business region will gradually be connected to SGB's services.

"In addition to VKB and Provinzial, SV with its joint venture SGB is now also relying on a cooperation with JDC. This makes JDC the third-party insurance partner for the three largest public insurers, which together account for almost 20 billion in premium income," Ralph Konrad, CFO of JDC Group AG, is pleased to announce. "Of the approximately 350 savings banks in Germany, almost 300 savings banks will be able to access the S-VM and use JDC's services in the future. This is enormous potential for JDC."

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering and processing all product providers of the financial market with a complete product range and complete data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, representatives, affiliated intermediaries, banks, exclusivity organizations, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial services customers via its vision systems and interfaces. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple closing routes and transfer options and also a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can easily optimize their insurance portfolio and commissions in an ideal performance-cost ratio. More than 250 well-trained consultants under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for demanding and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.6 million customers, annual sales of around two billion euros, a fund portfolio of over five billion euros and annual insurance premiums of more than 1 billion euros, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking world. JDC is committed to sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make everyday life easier for financial intermediaries and customers.



About SGB

The company "Sicher gut betreut Versicherungsvermittlung GmbH" (SGB), which was already founded last year, is a joint venture of SV SparkassenVersicherung Holding AG and the industrial insurance broker MRH Trowe for the management of insurance products for private customers beyond the portfolio and brokerage of products of SV SparkassenVersicherung (SV).

Disclaimer:

The Members of the Management Board of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier and Ralph Konrad, are holding a stake in JDC Group AG and have an own interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this announcement.