EQS-News: JDC Group AG: Prospectus for new bond approved, offer deadlines set

Prospectus for new bond approved, offer deadlines set

Approved securities prospectus available now

Public offering and private placement from 12.10.2023 to presumably 30.10.2023 - 12.00 CET

Exchange offer from 12.10.2023 until presumably 23.10.2023 - 18.00 CEST

The Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF") yesterday approved the securities prospectus for the new bond issued by Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of JDC Group AG. The securities prospectus is now available on the issuer's website (www.anleihe2023.jungdms.de) and on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.luxse.com). As published last week, the secured corporate bond with ISIN DE000A3514Q0 has a term of five years, the issue volume is up to EUR 25 million and the interest rate is 6.75-7.25 percent per annum.

The offer period for the public offering and the private placement to qualified investors runs from October 12, 2023, until presumably October 30, 2023 - 12:00 p.m. CET. The exchange offer at a ratio of 1:1 to the holders of the Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH Bond 2019/2024 will also begin on October 12, 2023, but will end as early as 6 p.m. on October 23, 2023. The exchange will take place at the nominal amount plus accrued interest; in addition, investors will receive an additional amount in cash of EUR 10.00 per bond exchanged. The corporate bond 2023/2028 will be included in trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the issue date, i.e. presumably on November 01, 2023.

The annual interest rate is expected to be determined after the end of the offer period, or possibly even before, on the basis of the subscription orders received in the public offering or in the private placement and will be published subsequently.

The proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to refinance the outstanding bond (ISIN: DE000A2YN1M1) maturing on December 02, 2024 and to finance the further growth of the JDC Group.

The transaction is lead managed by BankM AG, Frankfurt am Main in its role as Sole Lead Manager and Bookrunner.



Investor Webcall on October 10, 2023

JDC invites interested investors to attend the webcall on October 10, 2023 at 14:00h CEST. The exact framework data of the offering and the outlook of the group will be explained in detail by the management of JDC and the board of directors of JDC Group and questions that may arise will be answered. Investors and members of the press can also register in the webcall via the website at www.anleihe2023.jungdms.de.

Link to the registration for the Investors Webcall

About Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH

Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH (hereinafter referred to as "JDC") is a so-called "broker pool company" with licenses according to §§ 34c, 34d, and 34f GewO. Emerging from 3 independent broker pools, JDC now cooperates with several thousand active independent brokers and multiple agents as well as institutional clients in the brokerage of financial products. The company is headquartered in Wiesbaden.



About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie, allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering and handling all product providers in the financial market with a complete product range and full data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, agents, corporate-affiliated intermediaries, banks, tied agents, FinTechs) via its view systems and interfaces, and the first true financial home for financial services customers. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries get a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple closing routes and transfer options, and also a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can optimize coverage and provision easily and with an ideal benefit-cost ratio. Around 250 well-trained advisors under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for discerning and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.5 million customers, annual sales of around two billion euros in valuation, a fund portfolio of over five billion euros and annual insurance premiums now in excess of 1 billion euros, we are one of the market leaders in German-speaking countries. JDC focuses on sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitization service provider, JDC helps save many tons of paper and makes the daily life of financial intermediaries and customers easier.

Disclaimer:

The board members of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier and Ralph Konrad, hold an interest in JDC Group AG and have a vested interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this release.

Important Notice:

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities and is not intended for distribution, transmission or publication, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan, or in any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

The securities which are the subject of this publication are being offered by the Issuer exclusively in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Republic of Austria by way of a public offering on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF") and by way of a private placement to qualified investors in Germany and in certain jurisdictions within the European Economic Area and, where applicable, Switzerland.

In particular, the securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereof.

This publication does not constitute a prospectus. The investment decision of interested investors with respect to the securities referred to in this publication should be made solely on the basis of the securities prospectus and the terms and conditions of the bonds to be prepared by the Issuer in connection with the public offering of such securities.

