EQS-News: JDC Group’s EBITDA in 2025 increases by 36 percent (adjusted: 47 percent) following a historically strong fourth quarter.

JDC Group’s EBITDA in 2025 increases by 36 percent (adjusted: 47 percent) following a historically strong fourth quarter.



JDC Group’s EBITDA increases by 36 percent (adjusted: 47 percent) following a historically strong fourth quarter. EBITDA growth of over 70 percent is expected for 2026. AI is driving further profit growth.

? Record: Q4 revenue rises above EUR 70 million for the first time, driving full-year revenue growth of 13.2 percent to EUR 250 million. ? Adjusted for one-time transaction costs, EBITDA increases by 66.8 percent to EUR 9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025; for the full year, it rises by 47 percent to EUR 22.2 million. ? For 2026, JDC Group AG expects revenue to grow to EUR 300 to 330 million and EBITDA to reach EUR 35 to 38 million. ? A superior data universe, a market-leading platform infrastructure, and broad customer access make JDC one of the beneficiaries of the AI transformation.



JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) closed the past year—marked by significant economic and geopolitical challenges—with a very strong fourth quarter, achieving record revenue and highly convincing full-year results. Based on preliminary and unaudited financial figures, Group revenue in 2025 increased by 13 percent to EUR 250.0 million (2024: EUR 220.9 million). Adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 22.2 million, an increase of 47 percent compared to the prior year (2024: EUR 15.1 million). Unadjusted EBITDA increased by 36 percent to EUR 20.6 million. Adjusted EBIT for the full year reached EUR 15.4 million, nearly 77 percent above the previous year’s figure of EUR 8.7 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, JDC Group AG’s quarterly revenue rose by more than 18 percent to EUR 74 million (Q4 2024: EUR 62.7 million), surpassing EUR 70 million in a single quarter for the first time in the company’s history. Adjusted quarterly EBITDA increased by 67 percent from EUR 5.9 million to EUR 9.8 million — also a new quarterly record.

Both operating segments, Advisortech and Advisory, performed very well over the past year:

Revenue in the Advisortech segment increased by 12.8 percent in the fourth quarter under the new segment structure to EUR 62.8 million (Q4 2024: EUR 55.7 million). Full-year revenue in 2025 increased by 7.0 percent to EUR 210.8 million (2024: EUR 197.0 million).

These figures are significantly influenced by a structural measure that will save the Group several hundred thousand euros annually but also resulted in a reallocation of revenue and earnings from the Advisortech segment to the Advisory segment. The measure involved the consolidation of various regulatory licenses within the Group (the so-called “liability umbrella” business), under which Top Ten Wertpapier GmbH, Vienna, was merged into FiNUM.Private Finance AG, Berlin. On a pro forma basis—that is, assuming the new segment structure had already been in place in the prior year—Advisortech revenue would have increased by 20.2 percent in the fourth quarter and by 14.0 percent for the full year 2025.

EBITDA in the Advisortech segment increased by 30.0 percent in 2025, rising from EUR 15.1 million in the previous year to EUR 19.6 million. EBIT for the full year 2025 improved by 41.5 percent to EUR 14.7 million (2024: EUR 10.4 million). On a pro forma basis—i.e., applying the current segment structure to prior-year figures—and adjusted for one-time transaction costs of around EUR 0.6 million, EBITDA increased by 35.9 percent and EBIT by 50.0 percent.

In the Advisory segment, revenue rose by 42.7 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the prior-year period to EUR 15.8 million, bringing full-year 2025 revenue to EUR 56.4 million, an increase of 45.3 percent (2024: EUR 38.8 million). Although this development was also significantly influenced by the adjusted segment structure, revenue growth would still have amounted to a strong 11.1 percent on a pro forma basis. Segment EBITDA increased by 20.6 percent in 2025 to EUR 5.1 million (2024: EUR 4.2 million), while EBIT rose by 26.4 percent to EUR 3.7 million (2024: EUR 2.9 million). On a pro forma basis—applying the segment adjustments to prior-year figures—the increases would amount to an equally convincing 14.6 percent (EBITDA) and 18.3 percent (EBIT).

“After a challenging third quarter, the fourth quarter exceeded our expectations: EUR 74 million in revenue and EUR 9.8 million in EBITDA are new record figures that once again clearly demonstrate the scalability of our platform. Especially in light of the economic situation in Germany and Europe, we are very pleased with this performance,” says Ralph Konrad, CFO of JDC Group, commenting on the Group’s quarterly and full-year results. “Also worth highlighting is the strong contribution from the newly added FMK Group, which is developing exactly in line with our expectations.”

‘We are very pleased with the positive results achieved by the JDC Group across all business areas and are taking significant steps forward in our development. With FMK, we now have access to new customers that makes us look with excitement at the new opportunities and changes ahead in the industry. We, too, are convinced that the arrival of artificial intelligence represents the biggest transformation in the insurance industry since the advent of the internet. Because leveraging these new opportunities depends fundamentally on strong data quality and a modern processing infrastructure, we see JDC in pole position to benefit from AI-driven change: With the Morgen & Morgen data universe, we possess the largest and best historical data set in the German insurance market across all insurers—data that AI needs in order to generate meaningful results; with the Jung, DMS & Cie. platform, we operate a leading infrastructure for automated processing; and with FMK, we have one of the largest lead generators in the German market. Owing to these three factors, JDC is among the clear winners of the AI transformation. We therefore reaffirm our target of achieving EBITDA of more than EUR 35 million in 2026.’

The key financial figures for 2025 are as follows:

At a glance in kEUR Veränderungen Veränderungen Q4 – 2025* Q4 - 2024 zum Vorjahr YTD 2025** YTD 2024 zum Vorjahr kEUR kEUR in % kEUR kEUR in % Revenue 74,007 62,663 18.1% 249,952 220,879 13.2% - thereof Advisortech 62,842 55,706 12.8% 210,818 196,952 7.0% - Pro Forma 62,842 52,274 20.2% 210,818 185,003 14.0% - thereof Advisory 15,843 11,105 42.7% 56,394 38,807 45.3% - Pro Forma 15,843 14,538 9.0% 56,394 50,757 11.1% - thereof Holding/Cons. -4,678 -4,148 -12.8% -17,259 -14,879 -16.0% EBITDA 9,559 5,904 61.9% 20,590 15,102 36.3% EBIT 7,673 4,118 86.3% 13,818 8,724 58.4% EBT 6,100 3,722 63.9% 10,660 7,454 43.0% Net income before minority interests 5,958 2,989 99.3% 9,061 6,040 50.0%

*, **: The fourth quarter includes one-time expenses totaling EUR 0.3 million. For the full year 2025, the amount comes to approximately EUR 1.6 million.

For 2026, JDC Group AG expects revenue to increase to between EUR 300 million and EUR 330 million and EBITDA to reach between EUR 35 million and EUR 38 million.

The company plans to publish the final, audited financial statements for fiscal year 2025 on March 31, 2026. Further information on JDC Group AG can be found at www.jdcgroup.de.

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) operates a digital platform for insurance, investment funds, and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., MORGEN & MORGEN, allesmeins, Top Ten, Geld.de, and FMK. By offering and processing the full range of products from all financial market providers — including complete data and document provisioning — the company delivers through its front-end systems and interfaces the perfect workplace for all types of financial intermediaries (brokers, tied agents, corporate intermediaries, banks, exclusive sales organizations, FinTechs) and the first true financial home for financial services customers. Via smartphone app, tablet, or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of their individual insurance and fund portfolios, simple transaction and transfer processes, and a full market comparison. This enables customers and advisors to optimize protection and retirement planning easily and with an ideal performance-cost ratio. Around 300 highly trained advisors under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for sophisticated and affluent private clients. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 2.5 million customers, over EUR 8 billion in fund assets, and annual insurance premiums exceeding EUR 1.5 billion, the company is one of the market leaders in the German-speaking region. JDC is committed to sustainability and adheres to ESG principles: as a digitalization service provider, JDC helps save many tons of paper and simplifies the daily work of financial intermediaries and customers.

