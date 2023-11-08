EQS-News: JDC returns to double-digit growth in the third quarter

EQS-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

JDC returns to double-digit growth in the third quarter



08.11.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

JDC returns to double-digit growth in the third quarter

Revenue increased by 10.0% to EUR 38.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. In the first nine months, revenue increased by 6.1% to EUR 122.9 million; the Advisortech business continues to develop strongly.

EBITDA doubled in the third quarter to EUR 1.6 million. In the first nine months of 2023, EBITDA rose by 8.2% to EUR 6.7 million.

The EUR 20 million bond of JDC Group subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH 2023/2028 was successfully placed.

JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) grew by a double-digit percentage for the first time again in the third quarter, doubling its quarterly EBITDA and thus significantly increasing revenues and earnings in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year.

Group revenues rose by 10.0% to EUR 38.3 million in the third quarter, compared to EUR 34.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year, despite customers' reluctance to spend and historically low consumer confidence. In the first nine months of 2023, revenues increased by 6.1% to EUR 122.9 million (9M 2022: EUR 115.8 million).

The Advisortech division increased its revenue by 9.6% to EUR 33.4 million in the third quarter. In the first nine months of 2023, revenue rose by 10.7% to EUR 108.4 million.

The Advisory division continues to suffer from the difficult economic environment. Revenues fell by around 7% to EUR 7.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. In the first nine months, revenues fell by 10.7% to EUR 23.6 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) doubled year-on-year to kEUR 1,628 in the third quarter of 2023 (Q3 2022: kEUR 814). In the first nine months of 2023, EBITDA improved by 8.2% to kEUR 6,715 (9M 2022: kEUR 6,206).

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased significantly in the third quarter from kEUR -656 to kEUR 168. In the first nine months of 2023, EBIT improved to kEUR 2,508, an increase of almost 44% (9M 2022: kEUR 1,743).

The JDC Group is also continuing to develop positively operationally, as demonstrated by the conclusion of important cooperation agreements in the savings bank sector, the successful placement of treasury shares from the share buyback programs to the Provinzial Group and the successful refinancing of the 2019/2024 corporate bond of the subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie.

"We are delighted that we were once again able to grow by a double-digit percentage in the third quarter. JDC is not only growing, but our growth is also growing," commented Ralph Konrad, CFO/COO of the JDC Group on the nine-month figures, adding: "The very positive development of our insurance business, with growth of around 22 percent, is increasingly more than compensating for the still challenging investment and financing business, which means that business development in the Advisory segment is also increasingly improving. This year, we are also expecting good year-end business again."

"Business with savings banks made a noticeable contribution to business development for the first time in the third quarter. Against this backdrop, we welcome Provinzial Group as another major shareholder from the savings bank sector," says Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier, CEO of JDC Group AG, about the latest developments. "Due to the liquidity we received from the sale of treasury shares from the successful share buyback programs, we were able to reduce the volume of the 2019/2024 bond to EUR 20 million when we successfully issued the new 2023/2028 bond, which further improves our equity ratio. The financing of the JDC Group is secured in the long term through these two transactions, so we are extremely satisfied with the course of the last few months!"



The key figures for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2023 are as follows:

Überblick Change Change Q3 - 2023 Q3- 2022 y-o-y 9M 2023 9M 2022 y-o-y kEUR kEUR in % kEUR kEUR in % Revenues 38,303 34,835 10.0% 122,914 115,828 6.1% - thereof Advisortech 33,441 30,518 9.6% 108,446 97,977 10.7% - thereof Advisory 7,716 8,326 -7.3% 23,638 26,467 -10.7% - thereof Holding/Cons. -2,853 -4,009 28.8% -9,169 -8,616 -6.4% EBITDA 1,628 814 >100% 6,715 6,206 8.2% EBIT 168 -656 >100% 2,508 1,743 43.9% EBT -243 -1,088 77.7% 1,413 566 >100% Net profit -359 -1,127 68.1% 1,267 456 >100%

Due to the very good development of the Advisortech division, we confirm the original guidance for 2023 with revenue of EUR 175 to 190 million and EBITDA of EUR 11.5 to 13 million. Due to the weak economic environment and the fact that we have not yet been able to consolidate revenue and earnings of the Top Ten Group as a result of the pending owner control proceedings for the acquisition in Austria, we expect revenue and earnings to be at the lower end of the guidance range.

Due to the current reluctance of customers in Germany and Austria to buy in connection with the war in Ukraine and the current Middle East crisis, it is currently not clear how strong the typical year-end business in the sale of financial products will actually be in 2023.

The letter to shareholders for Q3 2023 and further information on JDC Group AG can be found at www.jdcgroup.de.

