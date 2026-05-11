EQS-News: JDC starts in the year with a quarterly revenue of approximately EUR 75 million for the first time – EBITDA rises by more than 60 percent

EQS-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

JDC starts in the year with a quarterly revenue of approximately EUR 75 million for the first time – EBITDA rises by more than 60 percent



11.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





JDC starts in the year with a quarterly revenue of approximately EUR 75 million for the first time – EBITDA rises by more than 60 percent

- JDC Group AG’s revenue increased by 20.3 percent to EUR 74.9 million in the first three months of 2026 - EBITDA grew by 61 percent to a significantly improved EUR 8.1 million; EBIT rose by 85 percent to EUR 6.4 million - Successful integration of the FMK Group, with a strong contribution to revenue and earnings

JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) reported strong revenue and earnings growth in its results for the first quarter of 2026, published today, despite a challenging market environment. The current economic climate in Germany is characterized by multiple geopolitical conflicts, an associated energy crisis, Inflation concerns, and declining employment. Consumer spending restraint in the private sector is clearly noticeable.

Nevertheless, Group revenue increased by 20.3 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching EUR 74.9 million (Q1 2025: EUR 62.2 million). This marks the first time in the company’s history that quarterly revenue has reached approximately EUR 75 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 61.1 percent in the first quarter of 2026 to EUR 8.1 million (Q1 2025: EUR 5.0 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased even more significantly, climbing 85.0 percent to EUR 6.4 million (previous year: EUR 3.4 million).

Quarterly revenue in the Advisortech segment grew by 22.4 percent to EUR 65.9 million, exceeding EUR 65 million in a first quarter for the first time. Revenue in the Advisory segment rose by 6.6 percent year-over-year to EUR 14.5 million (previous year: EUR 13.6 million).

On the earnings side, the Advisortech segment showed particularly strong performance during the reporting period. EBITDA in this segment increased by 62.2 percent to EUR 8.1 million in the first three months of 2026, significantly surpassing the prior-year figure of EUR 5.0 million. EBIT in the same segment rose by more than 78 percent, from EUR 3.9 million to EUR 7.0 million.

In the Advisory segment, EBITDA remained stable at EUR 1.2 million in the first three months of 2026. EBIT also remained stable at EUR 0.8 million.

“The conditions resulting from geopolitical crises, macroeconomic developments, and political factors were particularly challenging in the first quarter. This makes us even more pleased that we were able to deliver such strong results, driven in particular by the significant earnings contribution from the FMK Group. Temporary weakness in new platform business was more than offset by a strong increase in recurring revenues, allowing us to fully realize the positive effects of the FMK acquisition. This demonstrates the resilience of our platform: even in challenging environments, JDC Group continues to achieve record metrics year after year and lay the foundation for further growth. We aim to continue delivering strong growth throughout 2026,”explained Ralph Konrad, CFO of JDC Group AG.

“We are very pleased with the successful integration of the FMK Group. While key indicators in our online business have also declined due to difficult market conditions, FMK is contributing to JDC Group’s growth as planned, enabling us to achieve another record quarterly revenue of around EUR 75 million. ”added Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier, CEO of JDC Group AG. “The resulting increase in earnings—over 60 percent at the EBITDA level and 85 percent at the EBIT level—demonstrates that the acquisition was exactly the right step for us. As synergies begin to take effect—driven by improved utilization of more than 40,000 new customers per month and the use of additional AI tools on our platform—we expect further growth momentum. With its proprietary data, cutting-edge platform infrastructure, and independent customer access, JDC Group is well positioned to be one of the winners of the AI revolution.”

The key financial figures for the first three months of 2026 are as follows:

At a glance in kEUR Changes to Q1 2026 Q1 2025 previous year kEUR kEUR in % Revenues 74,874 62,215 20.3 thereof Advisortech 65,888 53,813 22.4 thereof Advisory 14,480 13,585 6.6 thereof Holding / Conso. -5,494 -5,182 -6.0 EBITDA 8,116 5,039 61.1 EBIT 6,424 3,472 85.0 EBT 4,653 3,079 51.1 Net profit 3,320 2,768 19.9



For the remainder of 2026, the company confirms its positive outlook and published guidance:

JDC expects revenue to grow to between EUR 300 million and EUR 330 million, with EBITDA of between EUR 35 million and EUR 38 million.

The shareholder letter for Q1 2026 and further information on JDC Group AG can be found at:

www.jdcgroup.de

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37), through its brands Jung, DMS & Cie., MORGEN & MORGEN, allesmeins, Top Ten, and Geld.de, offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds, and all other financial products and services.

By providing and processing the full product range from all providers in the financial market—including comprehensive data and documentation—the company creates, via its front-end systems and interfaces, an ideal working environment for all types of financial intermediaries (brokers, agents, tied agents, banks, exclusive distribution organizations, and fintechs), as well as the first true “financial home” for customers of financial services. Through smartphone apps, tablets, or PCs, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of individual insurance and fund portfolios, simple transaction and transfer capabilities, and a full market comparison—enabling customers and advisors to easily optimize coverage and financial planning with an ideal cost-benefit ratio.

More than 300 highly trained advisors under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for sophisticated and high-net-worth retail clients. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, approximately 2.5 million customers, fund assets exceeding EUR 8 billion, and annual insurance premiums of more than EUR 1.5 billion, JDC is one of the market leaders in German-speaking countries.

JDC is committed to sustainability and adheres to ESG criteria: as a digitalization service provider, JDC helps save many tons of paper and makes everyday processes for financial intermediaries and customers significantly easier.

Disclaimer

The members of the Management Board of JDC Group AG hold shares in the Company and therefore have a personal interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this release.

JDC Group AG

Söhnleinstraße 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Germany Telefon +49 611 3353-2200

Fax +49 611 3353-2209

info@jdcgroup.de

www.jdcgroup.de Investor Relations

ir@ jdcgroup.de

Contact:JDC Group AGRalf FunkeInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 611 335322-00Email: funke@jdcgroup.de