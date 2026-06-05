AUTO1 Aktie

AUTO1 für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2LQ88 / ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.06.2026 07:30:04

EQS-News: Jörg Pietzner elected as new AUTO1 Group Supervisory Board member

EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Jörg Pietzner elected as new AUTO1 Group Supervisory Board member

05.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jörg Pietzner elected as new AUTO1 Group Supervisory Board member

  • Jörg Pietzner, a recognized financial expert, is joining the Supervisory Board of AUTO1 Group
  • Lars Santelmann and Martine Gorce Momboisse re-elected during 2026 AGM

Berlin, June 5, 2026 – AUTO1 Group SE, Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling and financing used cars, today announced newly elected and re-elected members of its Supervisory Board during the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 4 June.

Jörg Pietzner is strengthening the Group’s Supervisory Board with additional expertise in banking, finance and corporate governance.

Hakan Koç, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUTO1 Group: “We are delighted to have Jörg Pietzner join our Supervisory Board. With his extensive background in financial management and proven track record in guiding innovative organizations, Jörg brings a fresh perspective to AUTO1 Group as the company continues to transform the way people buy, sell, and finance cars. I want to thank Sylvie Mutschler-von Specht for our collaboration on the Supervisory Board and wish her all the best.”

Jörg Pietzner brings over two decades of leadership and strategic expertise in banking, finance, risk management, and corporate governance across leading European financial institutions. Pietzner is currently Managing Director and Head of Group Financial Accounting & Controlling at Deutsche Börse AG, where he is responsible for controlling, key financial processes, as well as reporting and regulatory reporting.

Jörg Pietzner: “I am happy to contribute my financial expertise to AUTO1 Group, one of Europe’s most exciting growth companies. I look forward to supporting the team in expanding the Group’s financing business and helping drive the ongoing transformation of the European used car market.”

Lars Santelmann and Martine Gorce Momboisse were re-elected as members of the Supervisory Board. Sylvie Mutschler-von Specht left the AUTO1 Group Supervisory Board at the end of her second term after the 2026 AGM.

The board continues to include Christian Miele, Claudia Frese, and Hakan Koç, who serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The AUTO1 Group Supervisory Board comprises six members in total, the full list is available on the AUTO1 Group website.

 

About AUTO1 Group

Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, employed 8,600 people at the end of 2025, generated revenue of EUR 8.2 billion in 2025 and sold 842,000 cars in 2025. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.

 

 

Investor Relations contacts

 

Philip Reicherstorfer

Group Treasurer

Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

 

Maria Shevtsova

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 170 556 9259

Email: ir@auto1-group.com

 

Media Relations contact

 

Christine Preyer

Director Communications & PR

Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192

Email: press@auto1-group.com

 


05.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@auto1-group.com
Internet: https://ir.auto1-group.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884
WKN: A2LQ88
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2339892

 
End of News EQS News Service

2339892  05.06.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AUTO1

mehr Nachrichten