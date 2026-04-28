AUTO1 Aktie
WKN DE: A2LQ88 / ISIN: DE000A2LQ884
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28.04.2026 12:00:04
EQS-News: Jörg Pietzner nominated for election to the Supervisory Board of AUTO1 Group
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EQS-News: AUTO1 Group SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Jörg Pietzner nominated for election to the Supervisory Board of AUTO1 Group
Berlin, April 28, 2026 – AUTO1 Group SE, Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling and financing used cars, announces that its Supervisory Board proposes the election of Jörg Pietzner, an accomplished finance executive, as a new Supervisory Board member at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 4 June 2026. Pietzner is nominated to succeed Sylvie Mutschler-von Specht, who is stepping down from her Supervisory Board mandate after more than 5 years of dedicated service.
Jörg Pietzner brings over two decades of leadership and strategic expertise in banking, finance, risk management, and corporate governance across leading European financial institutions. Pietzner is currently Managing Director and Head of Group Financial Accounting & Controlling at Deutsche Börse AG, where he is responsible for controlling, key financial processes, reporting and regulatory reporting. Prior to his current role at Deutsche Börse, Pietzner held several senior management roles at UniCredit, as well as Supervisory Board positions in various innovative financial and technology firms. He holds degrees in mathematics and physics and started his career at Goldman Sachs.
“Jörg is an accomplished financial expert and trusted board member with a proven track record in building and steering highly successful organizations,” said Hakan Koç, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AUTO1 Group. “I also want to thank Sylvie on behalf of the entire board for her years of commitment and invaluable support since AUTO1 Group’s early days.”
In addition to the nomination of Jörg Pietzner as a new Supervisory Board member, the Supervisory Board also recommends the re-election of Martine Gorce Momboisse, Member of the Supervisory Board and Lars Santelmann, Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the AGM on 4 June 2026.
The current list of Supervisory Board members is available on the AUTO1 Group website and the full invitation to the AUTO1 Group 2026 AGM is available in the Investor Relations section of the AUTO1 Group homepage.
About AUTO1 Group
Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe’s leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto.de, Autohero and AUTO1.com. With wirkaufendeinauto.de and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1.com is Europe’s largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, employed 8,600 people at the end of 2025, generated revenue of EUR 8.2 billion and sold 842,000 cars in 2025. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.
Investor Relations contacts
Philip Reicherstorfer
Group Treasurer
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213
Email: ir@auto1-group.com
Maria Shevtsova
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 170 556 9259
Email: ir@auto1-group.com
Media Relations contact
Christine Preyer
Director Communications & PR
Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192
Email: press@auto1-group.com
28.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstraße 72
|10961 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@auto1-group.com
|Internet:
|https://ir.auto1-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ884
|WKN:
|A2LQ88
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2316134
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2316134 28.04.2026 CET/CEST
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