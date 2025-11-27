EQS-News: Johannes Linden Named CFO of the Year 2025

EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

November 27, 2025

Johannes Linden Named CFO of the Year 2025

Winterbach, Germany: PFISTERER is pleased to announce that Johannes Linden, Co-CEO and CFO of PFISTERER Holding SE, has been named CFO of the Year 2025 by FINANCE magazine, published by the F.A.Z. specialist media group. The award ceremony took place on 26 November 2025 during the Structured FINANCE conference and trade fair in Stuttgart. FINANCE is one of Germany’s leading specialist publications for financial decision-makers. The Structured FINANCE conference is regarded as the most important platform for structured finance in the German-speaking region.

Johannes Linden has extensive experience in the technology-driven mid-market segment and has achieved significant successes both in Germany and internationally. Among other accomplishments, he helped guide a technology company in China, as CEO and Vice GM, through a successful listing on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

In 2025, he continued this record of success as Co-CEO and CFO of PFISTERER Holding. Despite challenging market conditions, the company successfully completed its planned IPO, thereby strengthening PFISTERER’s long-term growth strategy. Together with Co-CEO Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss, Johannes Linden was one of the key drivers behind this historic milestone in the company’s history.

The positive development since the IPO underscores the soundness of this strategic decision: PFISTERER’s share price has shown highly encouraging momentum since the listing, revenue and order intake are growing strongly and the company is able to pursue important investments in future projects and technologies in a targeted manner.

“This is an outstanding achievement, especially in such a difficult environment marked by geopolitical tensions and tariff discussions”, said FINANCE editor-in-chief Markus Dentz in explaining the award. “Particularly noteworthy is PFISTERER’s stock market performance to date, which many others could look to as an example.”

Upon receiving the award, Johannes Linden said: “The recognition as CFO of the Year is a great honor. While it acknowledges my personal commitment, it is above all a testament to the power of a strong team. PFISTERER has such a team, and its impact is growing every day. We will use the opportunities created by the IPO to further advance PFISTERER’s international development. To this end, we continue to invest in people, technologies and locations, and we are growing sustainably and profitably. I would like to express particular gratitude to my fellow board member Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss, the Supervisory Board and the Pfisterer family for their valuable support. Together we look to the future with optimism and see excellent opportunities to continue our successful path.”

ABOUT PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally leading, publicly listed and independent technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart, Germany. We develop, manufacture and supply solutions for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at mission-critical interfaces in power grids from generation through transmission to distribution of electrical energy. With over 100 years of experience since our founding in 1921, we operate 17 locations across 15 countries and serve customers in more than 90 countries worldwide. PFISTERER stands for independence, quality and reliability - committed to enabling safe, future-proof power infrastructure. For more information, visit www.pfisterer.com.

