EQS-News: JOST continues to deliver strong revenue and profitability growth in the second quarter of 2026

EQS-News: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Results

JOST continues to deliver strong revenue and profitability growth in the second quarter of 2026



13.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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JOST continues to deliver strong revenue and profitability growth in the second quarter of 2026

Strong and broad-based growth: Revenue rises by 13% to EUR 440.2 million in Q2 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 390.7 million), driven by organic growth of 9% supported by all regions and business lines

Revenue rises by 13% to EUR 440.2 million in Q2 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 390.7 million), driven by organic growth of 9% supported by all regions and business lines Profitability improved: Adjusted EBIT grows faster than revenue, up 19% to EUR 43.9 million (Q2 2025: EUR 37.0 million), and the adjusted EBIT margin rises to 10.0% (Q2 2025: 9.5%)

Adjusted EBIT grows faster than revenue, up 19% to EUR 43.9 million (Q2 2025: EUR 37.0 million), and the adjusted EBIT margin rises to 10.0% (Q2 2025: 9.5%) Group earnings more than doubled: Earnings after tax rises by 132% to EUR 15.9 million (Q2 2025: EUR 6.8 million)

Earnings after tax rises by 132% to EUR 15.9 million (Q2 2025: EUR 6.8 million) Adjusted earnings grow: Adjusted earnings after tax rises by 19% to EUR 24.6 million in Q2 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 20.7 million)

Adjusted earnings after tax rises by 19% to EUR 24.6 million in Q2 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 20.7 million) Solid cash generation: Free cash flow rises significantly to EUR +17.3 million in Q2 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR +0.6 million)

Free cash flow rises significantly to EUR +17.3 million in Q2 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR +0.6 million) Efficient capital allocation: ROCE increases by 3.5 percentage points to 16.3% (Q2 2025: 12.8%) and the leverage ratio improves to 1.81x, back within the target range of 1.0x to 2.0x (December 31, 2025: 2.27x)

ROCE increases by 3.5 percentage points to 16.3% (Q2 2025: 12.8%) and the leverage ratio improves to 1.81x, back within the target range of 1.0x to 2.0x (December 31, 2025: 2.27x) Outlook for the 2026 fiscal year confirmed

Neu-Isenburg, August 13, 2026. JOST Werke SE (“JOST”), one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of safety-critical and mission-critical systems for the on- and off-highway commercial vehicle industry, today published its financial results for the first half of 2026.

Joachim Dürr, Chief Executive Officer of JOST Werke SE, says: “JOST once again achieved strong and broad-based growth in the second quarter of 2026. The quality of this growth matters most to me as all regions and business lines contributed organically. This performance reflects market share gains driven by new customer wins and cross-selling synergies rather than acquisition effects alone. The strength of our diversified portfolio enabled us to fully offset the challenging market environment in the USA. In the first half of 2026, we combined growth with high profitability. With EUR 857 million in revenue and adjusted EBIT of EUR 88 million, we delivered the strongest first half-year in JOST’s history to date. This confirms the effectiveness of our business model and the potential of our AMBITION 2030 strategy. We are determined to continue on this successful course going forward.”



JOST grows across all regions and business lines in the second quarter of 2026

Group revenue rose by 12.7% to EUR 440.2 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 390.7 million). Adjusted for acquisition and currency effects, JOST grew organically by 8.9% year on year, with all three regions and all business lines supporting growth. Key drivers were market share gains through the acquisition of new customers as well as increasingly realized cross-selling synergies from the integration of Hyva, particularly in the off-highway areas of Agriculture and Hydraulics.

Revenue in the Transport business line rose by 5.6% to EUR 218.7 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 207.1 million), supported by the positive business development in EMEA and APAC as well as a sequential improvement in demand in AMERICAS. Adjusted for currency effects, organic growth amounted to 5.8%. In the Agriculture business line, JOST increased revenue significantly by 20.2% to EUR 89.8 million (Q2 2025: EUR 74.7 million), driven mainly by the increase in demand in AMERICAS; adjusted for currency effects, growth was 18.0%.

Revenue in the Hydraulics business line rose by 20.9% to EUR 131.7 million (Q2 2025: EUR 108.9 million), boosted by rising demand for products for the mining and construction industries as well as by realized cross-selling synergies. The prior-year basis in the Hydraulics business line in the second quarter of 2026 is affected by the classification of the Cranes business as a discontinued operation in the prior year. The reclassification was carried out in the second quarter of 2025 in a single step for the months of February to June 2025, of which two months are economically attributable to the first quarter of 2025. As a result, the prior-year basis for the second quarter of 2025 is reduced by Cranes revenue of EUR 14.6 million, which increases the reported revenue growth. Adjusted for currency effects and the Cranes base effect, revenue from hydraulic components grew organically by 8.5% in the second quarter of 2026.

Adjusted EBIT rose faster than revenue in the second quarter of 2026, up 18.5% to EUR 43.9 million (Q2 2025: EUR 37.0 million), and the adjusted EBIT margin improved by 0.5 percentage points to 10.0% (Q2 2025: 9.5%). JOST is thus once again within its strategic profitability corridor of 10% to 12%. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 15.8% to EUR 56.6 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 48.9 million), and the adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 0.4 percentage points to 12.9% (Q2 2025: 12.5%). The improvement in profitability is essentially attributable to organic growth, the further ramp-up of synergies from the Hyva acquisition, ongoing group-wide operational improvements, and a favorable regional mix.



EMEA

In EMEA, revenue rose by 9.5% to EUR 205.9 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 188.1 million). Adjusted for currency effects and the Cranes base effect explained above, revenue grew organically by 3.1%, supported by increased demand in the Transport and Agriculture business lines. Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 8.8 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 10.9 million) and the adjusted EBIT margin was 4.3% (Q2 2025: 5.8%). The decline is mainly due to a structural adjustment of the business model from the second quarter of 2026 onward: high-margin international revenue that was previously handled centrally through the Hyva entities in EMEA is now partly reported directly in the AMERICAS and APAC regions. In addition, higher input and logistics costs as well as supply chain inefficiencies because of the military conflict in Iran weighed more heavily on EMEA from the second quarter of 2026 onward.



AMERICAS

In AMERICAS, revenue rose by 17.1% to EUR 121.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 103.3 million). Adjusted for currency effects and the Cranes base effect, revenue grew organically by 14.2%. With its local-for-local approach, JOST was able to win new customers in North America and continue to successfully expand its new business in South America. Adjusted EBIT rose by 42.3% to EUR 16.2 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 11.3 million) and the adjusted EBIT margin improved by 2.3 percentage points to 13.3% (Q2 2025: 11.0%). The significant improvement is essentially attributable to the increased business volume, a better product mix with a higher share of off-highway products, and the aforementioned adjustment of the business model.



APAC

In APAC, JOST increased revenue by 14.0% to EUR 113.3 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 99.4 million). Adjusted for currency effects and the Cranes base effect, revenue grew organically by 14.8%, supported by the growing export business in China and a significantly rising demand in India. Demand for hydraulic cylinders and components for the construction and mining industries developed particularly strongly. Adjusted EBIT grew by 30.6% to EUR 17.8 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 13.6 million) and the adjusted EBIT margin improved by 2.0 percentage points to 15.7% (Q2 2025: 13.7%). The main positive factors were the further ramp-up of synergies, high capacity utilization, and the aforementioned adjustment of the business model.



Group earnings

Earnings before tax more than doubled to EUR 24.6 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 10.1 million). In addition to the strong operating performance, the improvement results from the fact that the prior year was burdened by exceptionals from the Hyva consolidation, in particular higher amortization from the purchase price allocation (PPA). Income tax expense rose to EUR 8.7 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 3.3 million). Earnings after tax increased significantly by 132.2% to EUR 15.9 million (Q2 2025: EUR 6.8 million), and earnings per share more than doubled to EUR 0.95 (Q2 2025: EUR 0.45).

Adjusted for exceptionals, mostly non-operating, non-cash exceptionals from PPA amortization, adjusted earnings after tax rose by 19.1% to EUR 24.6 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR 20.7 million). Even given the higher number of shares outstanding following the capital increase in February 2026, adjusted earnings per share grew by 7.1% to EUR 1.48 (Q2 2025: EUR 1.38).



Efficient capital allocation strengthens the balance sheet and financial flexibility

In the first six months of 2026, equity increased by EUR 105.7 million to EUR 433.9 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 328.1 million). The main drivers were the capital increase against cash contributions carried out in February 2026, with gross proceeds of EUR 92.6 million, as well as the group earnings of EUR 32.4 million. As a result, the equity ratio improved to 26.9% as of June 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025: 21.2%).

Free cash flow rose significantly to EUR +17.3 million in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: EUR +0.6 million). The increase in trade receivables because of the significantly higher business volume, together with the targeted increase in safety stocks due to ongoing uncertainties in global supply chains, led to an increase in working capital of EUR 50.4 million to EUR 283.5 million in the first six months of 2026 (December 31, 2025: EUR 233.1 million). Nevertheless, the ratio of working capital to last-twelve-month sales improved slightly to 17.4% on the back of the higher revenue (Q2 2025: 17.5%).

Net debt (excluding IFRS 16 liabilities) decreased to EUR 380.2 million as of June 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025: EUR 441.6 million). The reduction in net debt, combined with the increase in last-twelve-month adjusted EBITDA by 19.5% to EUR 210.1 million, led to a significant improvement in the leverage ratio to 1.81x (December 31, 2025: 2.27x). Leverage is thus back within the target range of 1.0x to 2.0x, which gives JOST the financial flexibility needed to continue driving the AMBITION 2030 strategy forward consistently. ROCE improved by 3.5 percentage points to 16.3% (Q2 2025: 12.8%).

Oliver Gantzert, Chief Financial Officer of JOST Werke SE, says: “Our disciplined capital allocation is paying off. Just one and a half years after the largest acquisition in our company’s history, we have increased ROCE by 3.5 percentage points to 16.3% and brought our leverage ratio back into the strategic target range. This is clear evidence that we are deploying our capital in a value-creating way. We also saw during the second quarter a significant sequential improvement of free cash flow compared with the first quarter of 2026, even though supply chains continue to pose challenges. We expect this positive trend to continue over the remainder of the year. This gives us financial flexibility to seize additional growth opportunities.”



Outlook for fiscal year 2026 confirmed

Against the backdrop of current market expectations and taking into account the operating performance to date and the typical seasonality of the business, JOST confirms its outlook for the 2026 fiscal year.

Group revenue is expected to increase year on year in the single-digit percentage range (2025: EUR 1,534.2 million). Adjusted EBIT is expected to grow at a faster pace than revenue, in the mid-to-upper single-digit percentage range compared to prior year (2025: EUR 145.2 million). As a result, the adjusted EBIT margin in 2026, supported by the realization of further synergies from the Hyva integration, is expected to be higher than prior year (2025: 9.5%).

The current forecast is based on the assumption that the economic situation in JOST’s key markets does not deteriorate unexpectedly. JOST currently sees no significant effects from the ongoing military conflict in Iran on its customers’ demand behavior and assumes that this will remain the case in the second half of 2026 as well.

The interim report for the first half of 2026 is available at https://ir.jost-world.com/reports. The accompanying virtual earnings conference will take place on August 13, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. CEST. Following the conference, the recording will be available on the JOST website (https://ir.jost-world.com).

Contact:

JOST Werke SE

Romy Acosta

Head of Investor Relations

P: +49 6102 295-379

romy.acosta@jost-world.com

About JOST: JOST is a world-leading producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. Under the umbrella brand of JOST, the comprehensive range of products is categorized into systems for On-Highway (transport industry) and Off-Highway applications (agriculture and construction industries). JOST’s global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC, Quicke and Hyva, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With its five core brands, the company is the global leading producer of fifth wheel couplings, landing gears, agricultural front loaders and front-end tipping cylinders. Since the acquisition of Hyva in 2025, JOST employs about 6,500 staff worldwide, has sales and production sites in more than 35 countries, and operations on six continents. JOST is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information on JOST can be found here: https://www.jost-world.com.