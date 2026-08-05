EQS-News: JOST to divest Hyva's Tipper Body Business in India to Belrise Industries

EQS-News: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): Disposal/Agreement

JOST to divest Hyva's Tipper Body Business in India to Belrise Industries



05.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





JOST to divest Hyva's Tipper Body Business in India to Belrise Industries

JOST has signed a business transfer agreement to sell its Indian tipper body operations to Belrise Industries Limited

Completion is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026

Outlook for fiscal year 2026 confirmed



Neu-Isenburg, August 5, 2026. JOST Werke SE (“JOST”), one of the world's leading suppliers of safety- and mission-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry, has entered into an agreement to transfer its Tipper Body Business in India to Belrise Industries Limited (“Belrise”).

Following the acquisition and integration of Hyva in February 2025, JOST continues to refine Hyva’s portfolio to concentrate on tipping cylinders, hydraulic components and digital tipping systems. The divestment lowers JOST’s vertical integration and enhances operational flexibility in India.

On an annual basis, the Indian tipper body business generates revenue of €30 to €40 million and an EBITDA of about €1 million. The agreed purchase price amounts to about € 5 million. As the closing of the transaction is expected in the 4th quarter of 2026 it will not have any material impact on the revenue and earnings outlook for JOST for 2026 fiscal year and JOST confirms its outlook for 2026.

Closing remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and conditions.

Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke SE, said: “This divestment is a further step in aligning our portfolio with our long-term strategy for profitable growth. It allows us to focus even more strongly on the core hydraulic and tipping solutions offered under the Hyva brand and to direct our R&D capabilities toward mission-critical systems.”

Mr. Shrikant Badve, Managing Director of Belrise Industries Limited, said: “We are pleased to welcome Hyva’s India Tipper Body Business into the Belrise family. The business has established a strong reputation in the Indian commercial vehicle market and represents a compelling strategic fit for Belrise, complementing our manufacturing and engineering capabilities. We are committed to investing in its future growth while ensuring seamless continuity for customers, employees, suppliers, and business partners throughout the transition, in collaboration with JOST.”

Contact:

JOST Werke SE

Romy Acosta

Head of Investor Relations

T: +49 6102 295-379

romy.acosta@jost-world.com

About JOST: JOST is a world-leading producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. Under the umbrella brand of JOST, the comprehensive range of products is categorized into systems for On-Highway (transport industry) and Off-Highway applications (agriculture and construction industries). JOST’s global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC, Quicke and Hyva, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With its five core brands, the company is the global leading producer of fifth wheel couplings, landing gears, agricultural front loaders and front-end tipping cylinders. Since the acquisition of Hyva in 2025, JOST employs over 6,500 staff worldwide, has sales and production sites in more than 35 countries, and operations on six continents. JOST is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information on JOST can be found here: https://www.jost-world.com.