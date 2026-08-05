JOST Werke Aktie
WKN DE: JST400 / ISIN: DE000JST4000
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05.08.2026 07:30:14
EQS-News: JOST to divest Hyva's Tipper Body Business in India to Belrise Industries
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EQS-News: JOST Werke SE
/ Key word(s): Disposal/Agreement
JOST to divest Hyva's Tipper Body Business in India to Belrise Industries
Following the acquisition and integration of Hyva in February 2025, JOST continues to refine Hyva’s portfolio to concentrate on tipping cylinders, hydraulic components and digital tipping systems. The divestment lowers JOST’s vertical integration and enhances operational flexibility in India.
On an annual basis, the Indian tipper body business generates revenue of €30 to €40 million and an EBITDA of about €1 million. The agreed purchase price amounts to about € 5 million. As the closing of the transaction is expected in the 4th quarter of 2026 it will not have any material impact on the revenue and earnings outlook for JOST for 2026 fiscal year and JOST confirms its outlook for 2026.
Closing remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and conditions.
Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke SE, said: “This divestment is a further step in aligning our portfolio with our long-term strategy for profitable growth. It allows us to focus even more strongly on the core hydraulic and tipping solutions offered under the Hyva brand and to direct our R&D capabilities toward mission-critical systems.”
Mr. Shrikant Badve, Managing Director of Belrise Industries Limited, said: “We are pleased to welcome Hyva’s India Tipper Body Business into the Belrise family. The business has established a strong reputation in the Indian commercial vehicle market and represents a compelling strategic fit for Belrise, complementing our manufacturing and engineering capabilities. We are committed to investing in its future growth while ensuring seamless continuity for customers, employees, suppliers, and business partners throughout the transition, in collaboration with JOST.”
Contact:
JOST Werke SE
About JOST: JOST is a world-leading producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. Under the umbrella brand of JOST, the comprehensive range of products is categorized into systems for On-Highway (transport industry) and Off-Highway applications (agriculture and construction industries). JOST’s global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC, Quicke and Hyva, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With its five core brands, the company is the global leading producer of fifth wheel couplings, landing gears, agricultural front loaders and front-end tipping cylinders. Since the acquisition of Hyva in 2025, JOST employs over 6,500 staff worldwide, has sales and production sites in more than 35 countries, and operations on six continents. JOST is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information on JOST can be found here: https://www.jost-world.com.
05.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JOST Werke SE
|Siemensstraße 2
|63263 Neu-Isenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6102 2950
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6102 295-298
|E-mail:
|ir@jost-world.com
|Internet:
|www.jost-world.com
|ISIN:
|DE000JST4000
|WKN:
|JST400
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900G977BSS7DATK68
|EQS News ID:
|2377156
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2377156 05.08.2026 CET/CEST
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