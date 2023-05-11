EQS-News: JOST Werke SE: Annual General Meeting 2023 resolves dividend of EUR 1.40 per share

EQS-News: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

JOST Werke SE: Annual General Meeting 2023 resolves dividend of EUR 1.40 per share



11.05.2023 / 16:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Annual General Meeting 2023 resolves dividend of EUR 1.40 per share

Neu-Isenburg, May 11, 2023. The shareholders of the JOST Werke SE ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry, approved all resolutions proposed by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

A total of 83% of JOSTs share capital was represented at the AGM. The proposed dividend of EUR 1.40 per share for fiscal year 2022 was approved (2021: EUR 1.05). Furthermore, shareholders also formally approved the actions of the Executive and Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2022 by a very large majority.

Shareholders approved the proposal of the Supervisory Board and elected Ms. Diana Rauhut and Mr. Karsten Kühl as new members of the Supervisory Board of JOST Werke SE. The previous Supervisory Board members Ms. Natalie Hayday, Mr. Rolf Lutz, Mr. Jürgen Schaubel and Dr. Stefan Sommer were re-elected by the AGM. Prof. Dr. Bernd Gottschalk and Mr. Klaus Sulzbach were no longer available for re-election.

Dr. Stefan Sommer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JOST Werke SE, said: "We would like to thank Prof. Dr. Gottschalk and Mr. Sulzbach for the very successful cooperation over the past years. With Ms. Rauhut and Mr. Kühl, we were able to gain two new Supervisory Board members whose expertise will continue to drive JOST's future success."

Furthermore, the AGM authorized the Executive Board to acquire treasury shares up to a total of 10 percent of the existing share capital. In addition, the Executive Board was authorized to increase the share capital of JOST Werke SE by up to 50 percent by issuing shares. Shareholders also authorized the Executive Board to issue warrant bonds and/or convertible bonds as well as profit participation rights and/or participating bonds or combinations of these instruments. The three authorizations expire on May 10, 2026.

Joachim Dürr, Chairman of the Executive Board of JOST Werke SE, said: "With the capital measures adopted, JOST has enough flexibility on the capital side to continue implementing its corporate strategy. We thank the shareholders for the high level of approval and their trust."

The voting results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of JOST Werke SE can be found on the JOST Werke SE website at http://ir.jost-world.com/agm.

Contact:

JOST Werke SE

Romy Acosta

Head of Investor Relations

T: +49 6102 295-379

romy.acosta@jost-world.com



About JOST: JOST is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of safety-relevant systems for the commercial vehicle industry with its core brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC and Quicke. JOSTs global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With sales and production facilities in 26 countries across six continents, JOST has direct access to all major truck, trailer and agricultural tractor manufacturers as well as relevant end customers in the commercial vehicle industry. JOST currently employs around 3,600 staff across the world and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information about JOST, please visit http://www.jost-world.com