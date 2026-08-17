JOST Werke Aktie

JOST Werke für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: JST400 / ISIN: DE000JST4000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.08.2026 15:44:23

EQS-News: JOST Werke SE begins trading on OTCQX® Best Market in the United States

EQS-News: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
JOST Werke SE begins trading on OTCQX® Best Market in the United States

17.08.2026 / 15:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JOST Werke SE begins trading on OTCQX® Best Market in the United States 

  • JOST Werke SE qualifies for the highest-level market of the U.S. OTC market, expanding access for U.S. institutional and retail investors
  • Frankfurt Stock Exchange remains JOST’s primary trading venue; no new shares are being issued in connection with the commencement of OTCQX trading
  • Strategic step in JOST's international capital markets engagement, broadening the shareholder base and enhancing visibility among U.S. institutional and retail investors

 

Neu-Isenburg, August 17, 2026. JOST Werke SE (FSE: JST; OTCQX: JSTWF, “JOST”), one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of safety-critical and mission-critical systems for the on- and off-highway commercial vehicle industry, today begins trading on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States under the ticker symbol “JSTWF.”

JOST upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market. The Company’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “JST”; no new shares are being issued in connection with the commencement of trading on OTCQX. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for JOST on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JSTWF/.

Joachim Dürr, Chief Executive Officer of JOST Werke SE, says: “Trading on OTCQX marks an important step in JOST’s engagement with the international capital markets. With our broad local manufacturing and sales footprint in the U.S., we have served the local transportation, agricultural, and construction equipment industries with our products for decades. In the first half of 2026, the AMERICAS region accounted for approximately 30% of our Group sales and earnings and remains a strategic growth market for JOST. We are therefore proud to expand our capital market access in line with our business development. OTCQX provides U.S. investors with efficient and transparent access to JOST shares while allowing us to retain the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as our primary listing. We look forward to sharing our investment case and welcoming new investors on JOST’s growth journey.”

The OTCQX Best Market is the highest-level market of the U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), on which more than 12,000 U.S. and international securities are traded. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best-practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance the accessibility and visibility of JOST’s shares among U.S. institutional and retail investors.

 

Contact:

JOST Werke SE
Romy Acosta
Head of Investor Relations
P: +49 6102 295-379
romy.acosta@jost-world.com

 

About JOST: JOST is a world-leading producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. Under the umbrella brand of JOST, the comprehensive range of products is categorized into systems for On-Highway (transport industry) and Off-Highway applications (agriculture and construction industries). JOST’s global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC, Quicke and Hyva, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With its five core brands, the company is the global leading producer of fifth wheel couplings, landing gears, agricultural front loaders and front-end tipping cylinders. Since the acquisition of Hyva in 2025, JOST employs about 6,500 staff worldwide, has sales and production sites in more than 35 countries, and operations on six continents. JOST is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: JST) and also trades on the OTCQX® Best Market (OTCQX: JSTWF). Further information on JOST can be found here: https://www.jost-world.com.

 


17.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: JOST Werke SE
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 6102 2950
Fax: +49 (0)6102 295-298
E-mail: ir@jost-world.com
Internet: www.jost-world.com
ISIN: DE000JST4000
WKN: JST400
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900G977BSS7DATK68
EQS News ID: 2384234

 
End of News EQS News Service

2384234  17.08.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu JOST Werke AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu JOST Werke AG

mehr Analysen
14.08.26 JOST Werke Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.08.26 JOST Werke Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.07.26 JOST Werke Buy Deutsche Bank AG
14.05.26 JOST Werke Buy Deutsche Bank AG
14.05.26 JOST Werke Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

JOST Werke AG 55,50 0,00% JOST Werke AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33
16.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.08.26 KW 33: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
15.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.08.26 KW 33: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX unentschlossen - Rekordhoch bleibt in Sichtweite -- Dow schwächer - Techwerte in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Der ATX zeigt sich im Montagshandel schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt halten sich die Anleger zurück. Die US-Aktienmärkte zeigen sich uneinheitlich. Käufer prägten zum Wochenstart den Markt in Fernost.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen