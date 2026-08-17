EQS-News: JOST Werke SE begins trading on OTCQX® Best Market in the United States

EQS-News: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

JOST Werke SE begins trading on OTCQX® Best Market in the United States



17.08.2026 / 15:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





JOST Werke SE begins trading on OTCQX® Best Market in the United States

JOST Werke SE qualifies for the highest-level market of the U.S. OTC market, expanding access for U.S. institutional and retail investors

Frankfurt Stock Exchange remains JOST’s primary trading venue; no new shares are being issued in connection with the commencement of OTCQX trading

Strategic step in JOST's international capital markets engagement, broadening the shareholder base and enhancing visibility among U.S. institutional and retail investors

Neu-Isenburg, August 17, 2026. JOST Werke SE (FSE: JST; OTCQX: JSTWF, “JOST”), one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of safety-critical and mission-critical systems for the on- and off-highway commercial vehicle industry, today begins trading on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States under the ticker symbol “JSTWF.”

JOST upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market. The Company’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “JST”; no new shares are being issued in connection with the commencement of trading on OTCQX. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for JOST on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JSTWF/.

Joachim Dürr, Chief Executive Officer of JOST Werke SE, says: “Trading on OTCQX marks an important step in JOST’s engagement with the international capital markets. With our broad local manufacturing and sales footprint in the U.S., we have served the local transportation, agricultural, and construction equipment industries with our products for decades. In the first half of 2026, the AMERICAS region accounted for approximately 30% of our Group sales and earnings and remains a strategic growth market for JOST. We are therefore proud to expand our capital market access in line with our business development. OTCQX provides U.S. investors with efficient and transparent access to JOST shares while allowing us to retain the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as our primary listing. We look forward to sharing our investment case and welcoming new investors on JOST’s growth journey.”

The OTCQX Best Market is the highest-level market of the U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), on which more than 12,000 U.S. and international securities are traded. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best-practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance the accessibility and visibility of JOST’s shares among U.S. institutional and retail investors.

Contact:

JOST Werke SE

Romy Acosta

Head of Investor Relations

P: +49 6102 295-379

romy.acosta@jost-world.com

About JOST: JOST is a world-leading producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. Under the umbrella brand of JOST, the comprehensive range of products is categorized into systems for On-Highway (transport industry) and Off-Highway applications (agriculture and construction industries). JOST’s global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC, Quicke and Hyva, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With its five core brands, the company is the global leading producer of fifth wheel couplings, landing gears, agricultural front loaders and front-end tipping cylinders. Since the acquisition of Hyva in 2025, JOST employs about 6,500 staff worldwide, has sales and production sites in more than 35 countries, and operations on six continents. JOST is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: JST) and also trades on the OTCQX® Best Market (OTCQX: JSTWF). Further information on JOST can be found here: https://www.jost-world.com.