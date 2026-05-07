JOST Werke Aktie
WKN DE: JST400 / ISIN: DE000JST4000
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07.05.2026 15:28:03
EQS-News: JOST’s Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.50 per share and elects new Supervisory Board member
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EQS-News: JOST Werke SE
/ Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM
JOST’s Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.50 per share and elects new Supervisory Board member
A dividend of EUR 1.50 per share (16,390,000 shares) will be distributed to the shareholders of JOST Werke SE for the 2025 fiscal year. This corresponds to a total payout of EUR 24.6 million. The payout ratio (dividends as a percentage of adjusted earnings after taxes from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of JOST Werke SE) remained stable at around 30% (2024: 30%). JOST continues its consistent dividend policy, once again enabling shareholders to participate in the company’s financial success.
At his own request, Mr. Karsten Kühl, a member of the Supervisory Board since 2023, resigned from his position. The shareholders elected Ms. Evelyne Freitag as his successor. The experienced finance expert has many years of experience in industrial companies in the transportation sector and will strengthen the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee with her expertise.
The voting results are available on the JOST Werke SE website at http://ir.jost-world.com/.
JOST Werke SE
About JOST: JOST is a world-leading producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. Under the umbrella brand of JOST, the comprehensive range of products is categorized into systems for On-Highway (transport industry) and Off-Highway applications (agriculture and construction industries). JOST’s global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC, Quicke and Hyva, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With its five core brands, the company is the global leading producer of fifth wheel couplings, landing gears, agricultural front loaders and front-end tipping cylinders. Since the acquisition of Hyva in 2025, JOST employs over 6,500 staff worldwide, has sales and production sites in more than 35 countries, and operations on six continents. JOST has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information on JOST can be found here: https://www.jost-world.com.
07.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JOST Werke SE
|Siemensstraße 2
|63263 Neu-Isenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6102 2950
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6102 295-298
|E-mail:
|ir@jost-world.com
|Internet:
|www.jost-world.com
|ISIN:
|DE000JST4000
|WKN:
|JST400
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2323338
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2323338 07.05.2026 CET/CEST
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