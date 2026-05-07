EQS-News: JOST’s Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.50 per share and elects new Supervisory Board member

EQS-News: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM

JOST’s Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.50 per share and elects new Supervisory Board member



07.05.2026 / 15:28 CET/CEST

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JOST’s Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.50 per share and elects new Supervisory Board member

Annual General Meeting approves dividend: Total payout increases by 10% to EUR 24.6 million, corresponding to a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share

Total payout increases by 10% to EUR 24.6 million, corresponding to a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share New Supervisory Board member: Ms. Evelyne Freitag succeeds Karsten Kühl



Neu-Isenburg, May 7, 2026. JOST Werke SE (“JOST”), one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of safety- and mission-critical systems for the on- and off-highway commercial vehicle industry, held its Annual General Meeting for the 2025 fiscal year in Neu-Isenburg, Germany, today. A total of 72% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

A dividend of EUR 1.50 per share (16,390,000 shares) will be distributed to the shareholders of JOST Werke SE for the 2025 fiscal year. This corresponds to a total payout of EUR 24.6 million. The payout ratio (dividends as a percentage of adjusted earnings after taxes from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of JOST Werke SE) remained stable at around 30% (2024: 30%). JOST continues its consistent dividend policy, once again enabling shareholders to participate in the company’s financial success.

At his own request, Mr. Karsten Kühl, a member of the Supervisory Board since 2023, resigned from his position. The shareholders elected Ms. Evelyne Freitag as his successor. The experienced finance expert has many years of experience in industrial companies in the transportation sector and will strengthen the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee with her expertise.

The voting results are available on the JOST Werke SE website at http://ir.jost-world.com/.



Contact:

JOST Werke SE

Romy Acosta

Head of Investor Relations

T: +49 6102 295-379

romy.acosta@jost-world.com

About JOST: JOST is a world-leading producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. Under the umbrella brand of JOST, the comprehensive range of products is categorized into systems for On-Highway (transport industry) and Off-Highway applications (agriculture and construction industries). JOST’s global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC, Quicke and Hyva, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With its five core brands, the company is the global leading producer of fifth wheel couplings, landing gears, agricultural front loaders and front-end tipping cylinders. Since the acquisition of Hyva in 2025, JOST employs over 6,500 staff worldwide, has sales and production sites in more than 35 countries, and operations on six continents. JOST has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information on JOST can be found here: https://www.jost-world.com.