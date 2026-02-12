EQS-News: Jupiter Neurosciences Selected as B2i Digital Featured Company

EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Clinical-Stage Pharmaceutical Company Advancing Phase IIa Parkinson’s Trial

Dual-Path Strategy Targets Neuroinflammation While Expanding Nugevia™ Longevity Brand

NEW YORK, NY - February 12, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - B2i Digital, Inc., a capital markets positioning and investor connectivity platform focused on growth-stage public companies, today announced that Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) has been selected as a B2i Digital Featured Company.

Jupiter Neurosciences is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting neuroinflammation and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, led by an FDA-cleared Phase IIa clinical trial in Parkinson’s disease. The company is also exploring additional indications including Alzheimer’s disease, Friedreich’s Ataxia, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, and MELAS, supported by research collaborations with Harvard University, Georgetown University, MIT’s Picower Institute, and the University of Miami.

Alongside its clinical program, Jupiter is expanding Nugevia™, a consumer longevity brand powered by its proprietary JOTROL™ enhanced resveratrol formulation. This dual-path strategy combines clinical development with emerging commercial revenue pathways, creating a differentiated operating model as key milestones advance.

“Jupiter Neurosciences offers investors a differentiated opportunity within the CNS sector,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. “With a Phase IIa Parkinson’s trial underway and a consumer longevity platform already in market, the company is advancing its pipeline while building potential revenue streams. We look forward to expanding their visibility across our investor network.”

“We believe we are entering an important inflection point,” said Christer Rosén, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. “As our Parkinson’s program progresses and Nugevia continues to scale, partnering with B2i Digital strengthens our ability to communicate our story to the broader capital markets.”

