EQS-News: Jupiter Wellnesss Potential New OTC Drug Could Put Some More Joy Back Into Breast Cancer Survivors Lives

Breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer globally as of 2021, according to the American Cancer Society and the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Although breast cancer is one of the more talked-about cancers, there are many disturbing facts related to this deadly disease that make it more alarming than other cancers.

Stats Show Breast Cancer Continues To Wreak Havoc On Womens Lives

Here are some of the latest stats :

About 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 13%) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetimes.

As of January 2022, there are more than 3.8 million women with a history of breast cancer in the U.S., including women currently being treated and women who have finished treatment.

In 2022, an estimated 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S.

Breast cancer affects men, too, and about 2,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men in 2022 with a mans lifetime risk of breast cancer being about 1 in 833.

About 43,250 women in the U.S. are expected to die of breast cancer in 2022.

Death rates have been steady in women under 50 since 2007 but have continued to drop in women over 50 because of screening and early detection and care.

About 85% of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history of breast cancer. These occur because of genetic mutations that happen as a result of the aging process and lifestyle less than 15% of women who get breast cancer have a family member diagnosed with it.

Several pharmaceutical companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY), Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK), Medivation Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVN), and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) have reported developing breakthrough drugs to treat breast cancer over the years. And considerable progress has been made in reducing cancer rates and improving cancer survival through improved diagnostic and treatment modalities, according to reports.

Yet the adverse effects of cancer treatment continue to cause concern and unhappiness for breast cancer survivors.

Following breast cancer treatment or surgery, some women experience a number of side effects, including a change in body weight, tightness of the skin, changes in sensation, phantom breast sensations (in surgery patients), and loss of sexual desire (libido).

The sexual health of women and female libido have always been awkward topics of conversation that are seldom discussed openly. Women dont want to talk about it and it seems little attention has been paid to developing drugs catering to female sexual wellness. And, by extension, their male partners.

A Side Effect That Could Regenerate Libido? Spark Joy?

But one Florida-based BioPharma company has licensed a breakthrough product with a novel mechanism of action for womens sexual wellness. As per a recent press release, The exclusive license includes issued patents and technology, including formulations. In clinical studies, one topical formulation improved nipple sensitivity and alleviated associated sexual problems. Concomitantly, the formulation was also shown to increase female sexual lubrication and improve overall orgasmic response.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) reports that its proposed drug, JW-500, when topically applied to the nipple-areola area of the breast, contracts the smooth muscle, thus erecting the nipple and increasing its sensitivity.

The company reports that clinical trials of JW-500 have shown efficacy and safety in improving female nipple sensitivity. Further testing is being conducted to quantify and qualify enhanced sexual arousal, vaginal lubrication, and orgasm response in healthy women and women suffering from nipple naturopathy following breast cancer treatment.

"This treatment has the potential to address a wide range of clinical indications, including nipple neuropathies following breast augmentation in breast cancer survivors, said Jupiter Wellness CEO Brian John."We are excited to complete the research and development of this product and to bring this novel approach to the market. I believe this product may not only be an excellent treatment for people with breast cancer but potentially as a women's sexual health product as well."

The company plans to file for a pre-IND meeting with the US FDA within the next 12 months and intends to seek Orphan Drug Designation for JW-500. Considering the size of the market for breast cancer survivors and the possibility of addressing libido loss in post-menopausal women, Jupiter Wellness may be a company to keep an eye out for news on their clinical progress.

To learn more about JW-500 and Jupiter Wellness, visit its webpage.

We support health and wellness through the research and development of over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. Our product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, eczema, burns, and sexual wellness. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products, contract research agreements, and licensing royalties.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

