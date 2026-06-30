EQS-News: Just – Evotec Biologics Launches J.TRAIN to Deliver Turnkey Continuous Manufacturing for Biologics

EQS-News: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Just – Evotec Biologics Launches J.TRAIN to Deliver Turnkey Continuous Manufacturing for Biologics



30.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Expands Just – Evotec Biologics partner-enablement and technology licensing model for proprietary continuous manufacturing platform

Enables deployment of continuous manufacturing platform in partner-owned facilities to support higher productivity and flexibility compared with fed-batch technology biologics manufacturing

Modular manufacturing infrastructure, equipment and proprietary technology enable rapid and cost-efficient increase in capacity for biologics manufacturing

Seattle, WA, USA / Hamburg, Germany June 30, 2026 – Evotec SE (NASDAQ: EVO; Frankfurt Prime Standard: EVT) today announced the expansion of its Just – Evotec Biologics services with J.TRAIN, a new offering that enables biopharmaceutical companies to deploy Evotec’s proprietary continuous manufacturing technology directly within their own facilities on a turnkey basis. J.TRAIN brings together prefabricated modular cleanrooms and industry-standard manufacturing equipment with Just – Evotec Biologics’ cGMP-compliant process automation, designed to enable significantly faster and more cost-effective deployment than traditional manufacturing expansion.

Linda Zuckerman, PhD, EVP Global Head of Just – Evotec Biologics commented:

“J.TRAIN is a disruptive opportunity for industry to increase capacity and manufacture biologics at reduced costs and improved productivity, with deployment in as little as 18 months. It exemplifies the strategic shift in Just – Evotec Biologics toward a rapidly deployable, capital-lighter and technology-focused business model. We now combine technology licensing with process design and engineering capabilities, enabling the fast establishment and implementation of the most advanced continuous manufacturing processes, giving companies greater, tunable control over clinical and commercial materials. The model was validated by our December 2025 transaction with Sandoz, which included the provision of a manufacturing facility alongside a license to our proprietary manufacturing technology, demonstrating both its feasibility and scalability.”

Unveiled in April 2026 at the INTERPHEX conference in New York City, J.TRAIN allows customers and partners to establish high-performance biologics manufacturing capacity on their own premises, effectively embedding advanced manufacturing capabilities directly into their operations. Proprietary automation scripts for continuous process control, as well as digital validation, documentation and training protocols are all designed to significantly streamline implementation and ensure regulatory readiness.

J.TRAIN represents a step change in productivity and efficiency compared to conventional fed-batch approaches. It can enable the production of more than 500 kilograms of drug substance from less than 10,000 square feet of cleanroom space, achieving productivity levels more than ten times traditional methods. This efficiency is expected to translate into substantially lower operating costs per unit mass while allowing production scale to be flexibly adjusted through the duration of manufacturing runs rather than the size of the facility. The integrated nature of the J.TRAIN design allows for rapid transitions between products, minimizing downtime and supporting multi-product manufacturing environments.

With deployment timelines of approximately 18 months, J.TRAIN offers a significantly faster pathway to capacity expansion compared to traditional biologics manufacturing facilities. This shorter build time positions the solution as a compelling alternative for companies seeking to rapidly increase manufacturing capabilities in response to growing demand.

About Just – Evotec Biologics

Just – Evotec Biologics, wholly owned by Evotec SE, is a first-to-industry biologics platform company that leverages AI/ML technologies and world-leading molecular design, cell line development, process intensification and continuous manufacturing strategies to advance biotherapeutics from discovery through clinical stages to commercial launch. The Just – Evotec Biologics team combines deep industry experience in the fields of data, protein, process, and manufacturing sciences including automation with highly integrated and flexible capabilities to break through the scientific and economic barriers associated with the development of protein therapeutics. Our focus is to accelerate and expand access to biotherapeutics through scientific and technological innovation for our proprietary projects and on behalf of our partners. Learn more at www.just-evotecbiologics.com.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, we accelerate the journey from concept to cure — faster, smarter, and with greater precision. Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling. With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers’ needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility. Through Just – Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability. With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology. Evotec’s global team of more than 4,500 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @Evotec .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec’s securities. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “target,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec’s expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih

EVP Head of Global Communications & Investor Relations

Sarah.Fakih@evotec.com