EQS-News: K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. Announces Name Change

02.05.2023
K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. Announces Name Change
EQS-News: K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
K.B. Recycling Announces Name Change
Tel Aviv, Israel, May 2, 2023 K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. (TSXV: AKMY, OTCQB: AKMYF, Frankfurt: WKN A3CPD2) (the Company) is pleased to announce that effective May 4, 2023, the Companys name will be changed to oceansix future paths Ltd. and the Companys ordinary shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new ticker symbol, OSIX.
The shareholders of the Company approved the name change at the annual and special meeting of the Companys shareholders held on June 8, 2022.
Further details regarding the name change are contained in the Companys management information circular dated April 29, 2022, which has been filed under the Companys profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The new name oceansix future paths Ltd. on the one hand, unifies the Company name of the sites in Israel, Spain and Germany, on the other hand perfectly reflects the Company's business areas and goals, being a technology and manufacturing Company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses that disrupt conventional methods for a better tomorrow. oceansix future paths Ltd. aspires to create better sustainable solutions to real-world challenges that benefit businesses and human habitats. Therefore, the development of innovative products with a strong environmental focus, transforming how plastic waste is reused across industries, is at the center of the operating business.
You are invited to be a part of oceansix' impact, business, and future to build better tomorrows.
For more information, please visit oceansix.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About oceansix
Disclaimer
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
