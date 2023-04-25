|
25.04.2023 09:30:03
EQS-News: K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.: Elad Hameiri Appointed CEO
|
EQS-News: K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Personnel
K.B. Recycling: Elad Hameiri Appointed CEO
Tel Aviv, Israel, April 25, 2023 K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd., conducting business as Alkemy, is currently rebranding to oceansix future paths Ltd. (the Company or oceansix) and is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (TSXV, CUSIP M62895103, AKMY), in New York (OTCQB: AKMYF), and since November 2022 also listed and traded at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A3CPD2, ISIN: IL0011747214, 5FC). The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.
The Company is pleased to announce that Elad Hameiri (43) was appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 1, 2023. Elad will serve as CEO for oceansix Group. Elad is an experienced business development executive with strong strategic online marketing skills and online sales background. In the past 15 years he was leading startups, and teams to surpass their goals and has negotiated and executed blue-chip deals with large multinational enterprises. The interims CEO, Ami Krupic, will resign after Elad's appointment. The Company thanks Ami for his effective commitment and his dedication - thanks to and with him, important milestones were achieved.
In his previous position as a Managing Director at E.ON Israel, Elad was responsible for empowering E.ONs brand as a strategic player in the global energy transition era. Elad was also spearheading E.ONs open innovation activities in the Israeli startup ecosystem; by piloting and scaling Israeli tech providers into E.ONs business units, investing in new technologies and market researches, and support E.ONs portfolio companies growing faster by utilizing E.ONs platform and networks.
Prior to E.ON Elad served as:
Elad holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics & Business Management, from the Tel Aviv-Yafo Academic College and was a member of the college's Excellence Program.
Elad will represent the Company to all stakeholders and implement oceansix' strategic goals to drive the operational business of the Company sustainably and effectively. With him oceansix drives sustainable progress by creating innovative solutions that promote environmental, social and economic well-being for future generations.
You are invited to be a part of oceansix' impact, business, and future to build better tomorrows.
For more information, please visit oceansix.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.
maximilian@oceansix.com | phone +49 89 139 28 890
oceansix future paths Ltd. / K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. - Derech Menachem Begin 11 - Ramat Gan - Israel
About oceansix
oceansix is a global source of radical, sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions. Powered by a vision of creating meaningful solutions, oceansix constantly invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste. Oceansix builds successful businesses in global industries while resolving some of Earths burning challenges. The Company is propelled by its circular model, where products are manufactured from waste, and revenue is funneled to imagine revolutionary ideas for new products with huge market potential and impact.
Disclaimer
25.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
1615773 25.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd Registered Unitarymehr Nachrichten
|
09:30
|EQS-News: K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.: Elad Hameiri wird zum CEO ernannt (EQS Group)
|
09:30
|EQS-News: K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.: Elad Hameiri Appointed CEO (EQS Group)
|
17.04.23
|EQS-News: K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.: Salvador Cabañas wird zum CFO ernannt (EQS Group)
|
17.04.23
|EQS-News: K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.: Salvador Cabañas appointed CFO (EQS Group)
|
23.02.23
|EQS-News: K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. informiert über Geschäftsentwicklung (EQS Group)
|
23.02.23
|EQS-News: K.B. Recycling Provides Corporate Update (EQS Group)
Analysen zu K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd Registered Unitarymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd Registered Unitary
|0,03
|-40,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf: US-Börsen geben nach -- ATX letztlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Am heimischen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der DAX pendelte derweil um den Vortagesschluss. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Dienstag niedriger. An den größten Börsen in Asien ging es - mit einer Ausnahme - abwärts.