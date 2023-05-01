EQS-News: K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. Publishes 2022 Full Year Results

|
01.05.2023 14:56:35
K.B. Recycling Publishes 2022 Full Year Results
Tel Aviv, Israel, May 1, 2023 K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd., conducting business as Alkemy, is currently rebranding to oceansix future paths Ltd. (the Company or oceansix) and is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (TSXV, CUSIP M62895103, AKMY), in New York (OTCQB: AKMYF), and since November 2022 also listed and traded at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A3CPD2, ISIN: IL0011747214, 5FC). The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.
Financial Statements and MD&A for 2022
The Company announces the release of its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related management discussion and analysis (MD&A). These documents, among others, are posted under the Companys profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com and from tomorrow on the Companys website at www.oceansix.com. All values in this news release and the Companys financial disclosures are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.
Mr. Gat Ramon Appointed to the Board of Directors
The Company also wishes to announce that Mr. Gat Ramon has been appointed as a member of the Companys Board of Directors, effective April 30, 2023. Mr. Ramon has also been appointed as the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.
Mr. Ramon is an industrial pioneer and environmental visionary working to bring forth innovative solutions that disrupt large industries and old economies. A serial recycling entrepreneur and founder of two successful public companies, as well as other business ventures, Gat Ramon is an established European thought leader in the field of waste recycling and related technologies, introducing unorthodox solutions to the problem of post-consumer waste.
Invitation: The Company welcomes your participation in a Teams-Meeting, where the Companys financial results will be explained in more detail and questions will also be gladly answered.
The Teams-Meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 2, 8:00 EST/14:00 CEST,
You are invited to be a part of oceansix' impact, business, and future to build better tomorrows.
For more information, please visit oceansix.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.
For Investor Relations information, please contact:
About oceansix
Disclaimer
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
