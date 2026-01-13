EQS-News: Kamada Targets 13% Revenue Growth And 23% Adjusted EBITDA Growth In 2026 Driven By Its Diverse Commercial Portfolio

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Healthcare

Kamada Targets 13% Revenue Growth And 23% Adjusted EBITDA Growth In 2026 Driven By Its Diverse Commercial Portfolio



13.01.2026 / 17:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





By Meg Flippin Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - January 13, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA), a global biopharmaceutical company and provider of specialty plasma-derived products, is confident it is heading into 2026 in a position of significant strength, with continued double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth expected for the year.

As it stands, Kamada expects 2026 revenue of between $200 million and $205 million and adjusted EBITDA of between $50 million and $53 million. At the midpoint of the range, that's a 13% and 23% year-over-year gain, respectively. It's all organic, coming from its proprietary specialty plasma therapies business and its distribution segment which covers commercialization of in-licensing third-party biopharmaceutical products.

Kamada is also on track to meet full-year 2025 revenue of between $178 million and $182 million and adjusted EBITDA between $40 million and $44 million. The company expects to have ended the year with about $75 million in cash. Kamada intends to publish its 2025 financial results during the first half of March.

Position Of Strength

“We enter 2026 from a position of significant commercial and financial strength and are excited about the progress we have made over the past year,” said Amir London, Kamada’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to achieving our value generating objectives for 2026, driven by continued organic growth of our diverse commercial product portfolio marketed in over 30 countries. We are also pleased with our ability to consistently convert adjusted EBITDA into operational cash.”

During 2026, the company said growth will be driven by its specialty plasma-derived therapeutics business including increased sales in the U.S. market and increase in sales of KAMRAB®, GLASSIA®, HEPAGAM® and VARIZIG® in ex-U.S. markets.

Kamada also expects its Distribution segment to be a driver of growth, particularly with the launch of additional biosimilar products in the Israeli market and the expansion of the Distribution business to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Collecting Plasma To Drive Growth

The sale of normal source plasma collected in its centers in Texas will also drive sales. The company has three Texas-based plasma collection centers up and running. Each of the Houston and the San Antonio sites has an annual collection capacity of approximately 50,000 liters of plasma and an estimated annual revenue contribution of $8 million to $10 million at full capacity. Kamada plans to increase plasma collection at all three centers.

By developing its own plasma collection capabilities, Kamada says it reduces some of the dependency on third-party suppliers and enables itself to be a supplier for industry peers. The company says its Kamada Plasma unit is one of a limited number of specialty plasma collection firms in the U.S.

This profitable growth is reportedly achievable even though the company is getting reduced GLASSIA royalty payments from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TAK) – 2026 is the first full year with a lower rate – which London says is a testament to the company’s strength.

Beyond organic growth, Kamada is also focused on new business development deals and acquisitions. “We expect that these initiatives will enrich our current portfolio of marketed products and generate synergies with our existing commercial operations,” said London.

Kamada says it is heading into 2026 from a position of strength. It has cash in the bank, it’s raring to grow and it’s supplying a market in need. To learn more about how Kamada is capitalizing on that, click here.

Featured image from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

This article includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including (among others) statements regarding: 1) expectations for double-digit revenue growth in 2026; 2) expectation for 2026 revenue of between $200 million and $205 million and adjusted EBITDA of between $50 million and $53 million coming from the company's proprietary specialty plasma therapies business and its distribution segment; 3) meeting full-year revenue of between $178 million and $182 million and adjusted EBITDA of between $40 million and $44 million; 4) ending 2025 with about $75 million in cash; 5) expectation for growth both in U.S. sales, as well as continued increase in sales of the company's plasma-derived therapeutics in markets outside the U.S.; 6) Distribution segment to be a driver of growth, particularly with the launch of additional biosimilar products in the Israeli market and the expansion of the Distribution business to the Middle East and North Africa region; 7) expectation that sale of normal source plasma collected in its centers in Texas will also drive sales; 8) each of the Houston and the San Antonio sites has an annual collection capacity of approximately 50,000 liters of plasma and an estimated annual revenue contribution of $8 million to $10 million at full capacity; 9) plans to increase plasma collection at all three centers; and 10) expectation that business development deals and acquisitions initiatives will enrich the company's current portfolio of marketed products and generate synergies with its existing commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are based on Kamada’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to the evolving nature of the conflicts in the Middle East and the impact of such conflicts in Israel, the Middle East and the rest of the world, the impact of these conflicts on market conditions and the general economic, industry and political conditions in Israel, the U.S. and globally, effect of potential imposed tariff on overall international trade and specifically on Kamada’s ability to continue maintaining expected sales and profit levels in light of such potential tariff, the effect on establishment and timing of business initiatives, the ability to acquire strategic business opportunities and successfully integrating them into existing businesses, operational capabilities of Kamada’s plasma centers, regulatory approvals and regulatory delays and other risks detailed in Kamada’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including those discussed in its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in any subsequent reports on Form 6-K, each of which is on file or furnished with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this announcement and Kamada undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Benzinga