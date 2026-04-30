EQS-News: KAP AG ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

EQS-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): Personnel

KAP AG ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD



30.04.2026 / 18:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



KAP AG ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD CEO and Spokesman of the Management Board Marten Julius to Leave the Company

Ralph Rumberg to lead the Company as Sole Member of the Management Board Fulda, 30 April 2026 – KAP AG („KAP“), a medium-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN DE0006208408), today announces changes to its Management Board. Marten Julius and the Supervisory Board have mutually agreed, in the best of terms, that Marten Julius will step down from his position as CEO and Spokesman of the Management Board effective May 1, 2026, and will leave the Management Board and the company. His responsibilities will be assumed by Ralph Rumberg, who will lead KAP in his new role as CEO/CRO as the sole member of the Management Board in accordance with the company’s Articles of Association. This step ensures continuity in the company’s management and guarantees the consistent implementation of the restructuring process that has been initiated.



Over recent years, Marten Julius has played a key role in shaping the development of KAP and provided important impetus for KAP’s strategic realignment. In addition, the successful extension of the existing syndicated loan agreement has secured the company’s financial flexibility and established a key basis for the continuation of the restructuring process.



Christian Schmitz, Chairman of KAP AG’s Supervisory Board: “We would like to thank Marten Julius for his valuable contributions and the trust-based cooperation. During his tenure, he provided significant strategic and operational impetus for KAP’s realignment and led the company with great commitment in a challenging environment. We expressly thank him for his achievements and wish him all the best and continued success.”

Contact:



KAP AG

Kai Knitter

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

investorrelations@kap.de

+49 661 103 327

About KAP AG

KAP AG is a listed industrial holding company focused on upper mid-size operating companies and currently focuses on three core segments: flexible films, engineered products and surface technologies. KAP AG currently has some 1,550 employees at 18 locations in ten countries. With active investment management, KAP focuses on continuously optimizing the existing portfolio and creating value. At the same time, the individual strengths and identities of the companies operating successfully on the market are preserved. KAP AG’s shares are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard, ISIN DE0006208408).

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