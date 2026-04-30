KAP Aktie
WKN: 620840 / ISIN: DE0006208408
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30.04.2026 18:20:54
EQS-News: KAP AG ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
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EQS-News: KAP AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
KAP AG ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
Fulda, 30 April 2026 – KAP AG („KAP“), a medium-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN DE0006208408), today announces changes to its Management Board. Marten Julius and the Supervisory Board have mutually agreed, in the best of terms, that Marten Julius will step down from his position as CEO and Spokesman of the Management Board effective May 1, 2026, and will leave the Management Board and the company. His responsibilities will be assumed by Ralph Rumberg, who will lead KAP in his new role as CEO/CRO as the sole member of the Management Board in accordance with the company’s Articles of Association. This step ensures continuity in the company’s management and guarantees the consistent implementation of the restructuring process that has been initiated.
30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2319656
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2319656 30.04.2026 CET/CEST
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