EQS-News: KAP AG: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES ALL PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS BY A CLEAR MAJORITY

EQS-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

KAP AG: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES ALL PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS BY A CLEAR MAJORITY



10.07.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KAP AG: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES ALL PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS BY A CLEAR MAJORITY

Fulda, 10 July 2026 – The shareholders of KAP AG (“KAP”), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (ISIN DE0006208408), today approved by a clear majority all resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board at the Company’s 40th Annual General Meeting in Fulda. On aggregate, around 80% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting, which was held as an in-person event. The focus of this year’s Annual General Meeting was on the Management Board’s presentation of the ongoing restructuring programme.

Ralph Rumberg, CEO/CRO of KAP AG: “The operating performance in the 2025 financial year has shown that far-reaching changes are necessary. With the refinancing arrangements complete, we have created the financial basis. The task now is to consistently implement the comprehensive restructuring programme. We aim to strengthen the KAP Group’s competitiveness and operational profitability step by step: through clear priorities in sales, consistent capacity adjustments and lean structures within the holding company and across the segments.” In his speech, he went on to elaborate on the restructuring programme, which encompasses the entire KAP Group with its three segments. The aim is to achieve a total impact on earnings of between €15 million and €18 million by the 2028 financial year.

Sales drive to strengthen market positions across the segments

KAP is strengthening its market positions in all three segments through targeted sales measures. The focus is on winning new customers by rolling out tried-and-tested solutions to new buyers, as well as tapping into new regions and product areas. At the Jasper site in the United States, which forms part of the surface technologies segment, KAP has engaged external sales experts with an established network in the US automotive sector to bolster the local sales team temporarily. The programme is being complemented by measures to optimise the product portfolio.

Capacities: Rigorous decisions where they are needed

In the surface technologies segment, the closure of the Leisnig plant on 31 December 2025, along with further measures to adjust capacities and cost structures, has already led to a noticeable reduction in personnel expenses. In the engineered products segment, the Hessisch Lichtenau site will be closed in 2027 and existing orders will be taken over by the sites in India, China and the Czech Republic. At the site in China, series production is currently being ramped up after KAP completely overhauled a production line by mid-May 2026. These measures will consolidate production capacities at competitive locations and enable making more efficient use of existing resources.

Plant efficiency and holding structure: Reducing costs, simplifying structures

In parallel with the capacity adjustments, KAP is driving forwards improvements in plant efficiency across all segments – with a particular focus on reducing process costs, lead times and scrap rates in the surface technologies segment. At the same time, the previously two-tier holding structure in the surface technologies and engineered products segments is being dissolved. Commercial functions will be consolidated within KAP AG, while operational functions will be centralised within the plant structures. This will simplify processes, clarify responsibilities and create a more efficient basis for future corporate governance.

Guidance forecast for the 2026 financial year specified

For the 2026 financial year, the Management Board reaffirms its forecast of revenue of between €230.0 million and €250.0 million, as well as normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (“normalised EBITDA”) of between €19 million and €23 million. Against the geopolitical backdrop and the associated rise in energy costs, as well as negative exchange rate effects, both revenue and normalised EBITDA are expected to be at the lower end of the forecast range.

All resolutions passed by clear majority in each case

The Annual General Meeting approved by a clear majority the exoneration of the Management Board and Supervisory Board. In addition, the shareholders resolved to appoint Forvis Mazars GmbH & Co. KG as the auditor for the separate financial statements and consolidated financial statements and – if necessary – as the auditor of the sustainability report for the 2026 financial year. The Annual General Meeting also approved the remuneration report for the 2025 financial year, the revised remuneration system for members of the Management Board and the adjusted remuneration for the Supervisory Board in accordance with Article 13 (1) of the Articles of Association. Detailed voting results on the individual agenda items are published at https://www.kap.de/en/investor-relations/general-meeting/agenda-documents.

Contact:

KAP AG

Kai Knitter

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

investorrelations@kap.de

+49 661 103 327



About KAP AG

KAP AG is a listed industrial holding company focused on upper mid-size operating companies and currently focuses on three core segments: flexible films, engineered products and surface technologies. KAP AG currently has some 1,550 employees at 18 locations in ten countries. With active investment management, KAP focuses on continuously optimizing the existing portfolio and creating value. At the same time, the individual strengths and identities of the companies operating successfully on the market are preserved. KAP AG’s shares are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard, ISIN DE0006208408).