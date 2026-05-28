KAP Aktie
WKN: 620840 / ISIN: DE0006208408
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28.05.2026 08:00:13
EQS-News: KAP AG BEGINS THE NEW FINANCIAL YEAR IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FORECAST FOR 2026
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EQS-News: KAP AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
KAP AG BEGINS THE NEW FINANCIAL YEAR IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FORECAST FOR 2026
Fulda, 28 May 2026 – KAP AG (“KAP”), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN DE0006208408), saw, as anticipated, a subdued start to the first quarter of 2026. The market environment remained challenging, particularly in the automotive and industrial sectors. In addition, the geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East had a dampening effect on demand from key customer groups. Rising oil prices and energy costs placed a strain on the entire supply chains, leading to lower order volumes or the temporary postponement of customer orders, which had a negative impact on revenue growth. The strategic focus was therefore on the refinancing successfully completed in April 2026 and the comprehensive restructuring measures, which will be consistently pursued over the remainder of the year and should gradually have a positive impact on operational profitability.
Subdued growth in the first quarter of 2026
Ralph Rumberg, CEO/CRO of KAP AG: “In the first quarter, our main focus was still on the refinancing process, which we successfully concluded with the signing in April 2026. This has laid the foundations for implementing the restructuring measures, which we began immediately after the signing. These measures affect all three segments and KAP Holding, and include cost savings at all levels, adjustments to our product portfolios and production capacities as well as sales initiatives. In this context, we are deliberately foregoing unprofitable revenue and consistently aligning our capacities with actual demand. Far-reaching decisions, such as the gradual relocation of production from the unprofitable site in Hessisch Lichtenau to the two existing sites in the Czech Republic and India within the engineered products segment, also have to be seen within this context. By closing the German site on 30 June 2027, we are realigning our operations with our customers’ shift towards new target markets and making better use of our resources. Overall, this move strengthens the operational competitiveness of the engineered products segment and aligns our activities with current market developments.”
Performance across the segments reflects the challenging market environment
The engineered products segment’s performance in the first quarter of 2026 was likewise noticeably affected by weaker demand from key customer groups. Revenue decreased by 10.5% in the first quarter of 2026 to €24.7 million (previous year: €27.6 million). Due to low capacity utilisation, normalised EBITDA stood at €1.5 million, 16.0% below the previous year’s level (previous year: €1.8 million). As a result, the normalised EBITDA margin came to 6.1% (previous year: 6.6%). Normalised EBIT decreased to €0.5 million compared with the same quarter of the previous year (previous year: €1.0 million). The normalised EBIT margin came to 2.0% (previous year: 3.6%).
As in the other segments, the performance of the surface technologies segment in the first quarter of 2026 reflected the persistently weak demand for surface coatings from the automotive sector. In this highly challenging market environment, revenue decreased to €12.9 million (previous year: €15.0 million). The measures introduced to adjust capacity – including the closure of the unprofitable plant in Leisnig as of 31 December 2025, which had contributed €0.8 million to revenue in the same quarter of the previous year – and to improve cost structures have already led to a significant reduction in personnel expenses in absolute terms. However, these initial positive effects of the measures taken are not yet reflected in the operating result. Against this backdrop, normalised EBITDA decreased to €0.3 million in the first quarter of 2026 (previous year: €0.6 million). As a result, the normalised EBITDA margin came to 2.3% (previous year: 4.0%). Normalised EBIT improved to €-0.2 million (previous year: €-2.5 million) due to a significant reduction in depreciation and amortisation. The normalised EBIT margin came to -1.6% after -16.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Guidance forecast for the 2026 financial year reaffirmed
Contact:
28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2334434
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2334434 28.05.2026 CET/CEST
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