KAP Aktie
WKN: 620840 / ISIN: DE0006208408
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28.08.2026 08:00:23
EQS-News: KAP AG CONTINUES ITS RESTRUCTURING COURSE FOLLOWING THE ANTICIPATED SUBDUED FIRST HALF OF 2026
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EQS-News: KAP AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
KAP AG CONTINUES ITS RESTRUCTURING COURSE FOLLOWING THE ANTICIPATED SUBDUED FIRST HALF OF 2026
Fulda, 28 August 2026 – KAP AG (“KAP”), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN DE0006208408), recorded a subdued performance in the first half of 2026 in a challenging market environment and is consistently pursuing its restructuring course. The goal is to draw on a comprehensive package of measures that will create the necessary conditions to sustainably improve the KAP Group’s profitability.
Ralph Rumberg, CEO/CRO of KAP AG: “We have precisely analysed the challenges and are now tackling them systematically with our restructuring plan. To this end, we have clustered the measures into clearly defined categories: We are strengthening our sales organisations and focusing on our customers’ needs, aligning our production capacities with actual demand, increasing efficiency in our plants and streamlining our holding company structures. In addition, we intend to implement structural measures to reduce our leverage ratio more quickly than would be possible through operational improvements alone. This will bring us closer to our goal of putting the segments on a stable footing, with EBIT at a positive and, from our perspective, satisfactory level.”
Performance of the KAP Group in the first half of 2026
Normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (normalised EBITDA) fell by 10.6% to €13.5 million (previous year: €15.1 million) due to lower capacity utilisation. Consequently, the normalised EBITDA margin stood at 10.1%, 0.7 percentage points below the previous year’s level (previous year: 10.8%). As a result of the impairments recognised at the end of 2025, depreciation and amortisation decrease significantly to €6.1 million (previous year: €11.3 million). The normalised operating result, defined as normalised earnings before interest and taxes (normalised EBIT), improved accordingly to €7.4 million (previous year: €4.0 million). The normalised EBIT margin thus stood at 5.6%, compared with 2.9% in the same period of the previous year. The consolidated profit/loss after taxes for the first half of 2026 totalled €-5.1 million (previous year: €-9.5 million).
Mixed performance across the segments
In the flexible films segment, customer demand for high-quality pool films developed satisfactorily overall in the first half of 2026. However, business with laminates – which are used in the construction industry, among other sectors – was weaker than expected. Revenue consequently fell by 1.2% to €55.6 million. Rising energy costs and the significant appreciation of the Israeli shekel caused normalised EBITDA to fall by 10.3% to €10.5 million, resulting in a reduction in the normalised EBITDA margin by 1.9 percentage points to 18.9%. At €7.9 million, normalised EBIT was 10.2% down year on year, while the normalised EBIT margin fell by 1.4 percentage points to 14.2%.
In the surface technologies segment, the first half of 2026 was characterised by weak demand from key customer groups. Competitive pressure in the established business remained intense. In this highly competitive market environment, revenue fell by 15.2% to €25.2 million. It should also be noted that the Leisnig plant, which was closed as of 31 December 2025, had still contributed €1.4 million to segment revenue in the same period of the previous year. However, the initial positive effects of the capacity adjustments and the reduction in cost structures were insufficient to offset the rises in energy and raw material prices. The continued underutilisation of production lines led to a 58.8% decline in normalised EBITDA to €0.7 million. Normalised EBIT improved by 86.7% to €-0.6 million, primarily due to a significant reduction in depreciation, amortisation and impairments. The normalised EBIT margin increased by 12.8 percentage points to -2.4%.
Specified guidance for the 2026 financial year reaffirmed
The complete 2026 half-year report can be accessed on KAP AG’s website.
Contact:
28.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900PL69Z32D8WH189
|EQS News ID:
|2389840
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2389840 28.08.2026 CET/CEST
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