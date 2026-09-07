KAP Aktie
WKN: 620840 / ISIN: DE0006208408
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07.09.2026 10:00:13
EQS-News: KAP AG: CONTRACT OF CEO/CRO RALPH RUMBERG EXTENDED
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EQS-News: KAP AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
KAP AG: CONTRACT OF CEO/CRO RALPH RUMBERG EXTENDED
Fulda, 07 September 2026 – The Supervisory Board of KAP AG ("KAP"), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN DE0006208408), has extended the contract of Ralph Rumberg as Member of the Management Board and CEO/CRO until December 31, 2029. The decision underlines the Supervisory Board's confidence in the work of Ralph Rumberg. At the same time, the contract extension provides continuity and stability for the further implementation of strategic and operational measures and forms a reliable basis for continuing the constructive cooperation with the existing banking consortium.
Christian Schmitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KAP AG: "By extending Ralph Rumberg's contract, we are sending a clear signal of continuity and reliability. He has initiated the necessary changes swiftly and consistently advanced the restructuring process. The Supervisory Board is convinced that the course we have embarked upon is the right one and that, with his experience, Ralph Rumberg will provide important impetus for the company's further development."
Ralph Rumberg, CEO/CRO of KAP AG: "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its trust and look forward to driving KAP's further development together with our team. We have identified the key areas for action and structured them into clearly defined categories. We have already implemented initial measures, but we still have a long way to go. The focus now is on continuing the restructuring with consistency and clarity, aligning our structures with market requirements, and sustainably improving KAP's operational performance."
Contact:
07.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900PL69Z32D8WH189
|EQS News ID:
|2394888
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2394888 07.09.2026 CET/CEST
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07.09.26
|EQS-News: KAP AG: CONTRACT OF CEO/CRO RALPH RUMBERG EXTENDED (EQS Group)
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07.09.26
|EQS-News: KAP AG: VORSTANDSVERTRAG VON RALPH RUMBERG VERLÄNGERT (EQS Group)
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|EQS-PVR: KAP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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|EQS-News: KAP AG SETZT NACH ERWARTET VERHALTENEM ERSTEN HALBJAHR 2026 IHREN RESTRUKTURIERUNGSKURS FORT (EQS Group)
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25.08.26
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