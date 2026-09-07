EQS-News: KAP AG: CONTRACT OF CEO/CRO RALPH RUMBERG EXTENDED

EQS-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): Personnel

KAP AG: CONTRACT OF CEO/CRO RALPH RUMBERG EXTENDED



07.09.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KAP AG: CONTRACT OF CEO/CRO RALPH RUMBERG EXTENDED

Supervisory Board relies on continuity in corporate leadership

Contract extension is a sign of confidence and confirms the chosen course

Restructuring to be continued consistently

Fulda, 07 September 2026 – The Supervisory Board of KAP AG ("KAP"), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN DE0006208408), has extended the contract of Ralph Rumberg as Member of the Management Board and CEO/CRO until December 31, 2029. The decision underlines the Supervisory Board's confidence in the work of Ralph Rumberg. At the same time, the contract extension provides continuity and stability for the further implementation of strategic and operational measures and forms a reliable basis for continuing the constructive cooperation with the existing banking consortium.

Christian Schmitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KAP AG: "By extending Ralph Rumberg's contract, we are sending a clear signal of continuity and reliability. He has initiated the necessary changes swiftly and consistently advanced the restructuring process. The Supervisory Board is convinced that the course we have embarked upon is the right one and that, with his experience, Ralph Rumberg will provide important impetus for the company's further development."

Ralph Rumberg, CEO/CRO of KAP AG: "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its trust and look forward to driving KAP's further development together with our team. We have identified the key areas for action and structured them into clearly defined categories. We have already implemented initial measures, but we still have a long way to go. The focus now is on continuing the restructuring with consistency and clarity, aligning our structures with market requirements, and sustainably improving KAP's operational performance."

Contact:

KAP AG

Kai Knitter

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

investorrelations@kap.de

+49 661 103 327





About KAP AG

KAP AG is a listed industrial holding company focused on upper mid-size operating companies and currently focuses on three core segments: flexible films, engineered products and surface technologies. KAP AG currently has some 1,500 employees at 17 locations in ten countries. With active investment management, KAP focuses on continuously optimizing the existing portfolio and creating value. At the same time, the individual strengths and identities of the companies operating successfully on the market are preserved. KAP AG’s shares are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard, ISIN DE0006208408).