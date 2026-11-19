KAP Aktie
WKN: 620840 / ISIN: DE0006208408
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19.11.2026 08:00:13
EQS-News: KAP AG HOLDS RESTRUCTURING COURSE STEADY IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2026
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EQS-News: KAP AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
KAP AG HOLDS RESTRUCTURING COURSE STEADY IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2026
Fulda, 19 November 2026 – KAP AG (“KAP”), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN: DE0006208408), recorded a decline in revenue and earnings in the first nine months of 2026. Lower sales volumes and reduced customer call-offs, particularly in the surface technologies segment, led to lower utilisation of existing production capacity. Against this backdrop, KAP consistently continued its comprehensive restructuring and efficiency measures and also initiated further, more far-reaching steps.
Performance of the KAP Group in the first nine months of 2026
At segment level, the engineered products segment performed particularly well in terms of earnings. While the surface technologies segment was weighed down by weak demand from the automotive sector and lower call-offs from key customers, the flexible films segment saw a decline in sales volumes in the laminate business. In addition, negative exchange rate effects in the form of the significant appreciation of the Israeli shekel against the euro impacted earnings. Normalised earnings before interest and taxes (“normalised EBIT”) amounted to €4.8 million (previous year: €1.3 million). It should be noted that depreciation and amortisation for the reporting period (€9.3 million) was significantly down year on year (previous year: €16.2 million) in light of the impairment losses that had been recognised at the end of 2025. The normalised EBIT margin came to 2.6% (previous year: 0.7%).
Ralph Rumberg, CEO/CRO of KAP AG: “The performance over the first nine months presents a mixed picture. While the restructuring measures had a greater effect on earnings than expected, our operational utilisation levels – particularly in the surface technologies segment – were much lower than anticipated. On top of that, a considerable negative exchange rate effect further weighed on earnings. To counter this development as effectively as possible, we have introduced more far-reaching measures.”
Mixed performance across the segments
In the flexible films segment, the pool season that has now ended turned out as planned, while the laminate business for the construction industry and demand relating to infrastructure projects such as water reservoirs were weaker than expected. Against this backdrop, revenue in the first nine months of 2026 fell by 3.3% to €70.8 million (previous year: €73.2 million). Negative exchange rate effects in the form of the appreciation of the Israeli shekel against the euro, combined with lower sales volumes, led to an 18.7% decline in normalised EBITDA to €10.9 million (previous year: €13.4 million). The normalised EBITDA margin came to 15.4% (previous year: 18.3%). Normalised EBIT fell to €6.8 million (previous year: €9.2 million), corresponding to a normalised EBIT margin of 9.6% (previous year: 12.6%).
In the surface technologies segment, performance was characterised by weak demand for surface solutions from the automotive sector. A shortfall in call-offs from key customer groups, combined with slower-than-expected ramp-ups of new projects, led to significant underutilisation of existing capacity. As a result, revenue fell significantly by 16.0% to €36.1 million (previous year: €43.0 million). Underutilisation is expected to continue into the fourth quarter of 2026, after a major customer in the electric vehicle sector has withdrawn at short notice orders that were expected at the Heiche U.S. site in Jasper, United States. The low level of capacity utilisation had a significant negative impact on earnings performance, leading to a 78.3% decrease in normalised EBITDA to €0.5 million (previous year: €2.3 million) and reducing the normalised EBITDA margin by 3.9 percentage points to 1.4% (previous year: 5.3%). Taking into account the significantly lower level of depreciation and amortisation, normalised EBIT improved but remained negative at –€1.5 million (previous year: –€6.3 million). The normalised EBIT margin stood at –4.2% (previous year: –14.7%).
Adjusted guidance forecast for 2026 reaffirmed
Contact:
About KAP AG
19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900PL69Z32D8WH189
|EQS News ID:
|2437752
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2437752 19.11.2026 CET/CEST
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08:00
|EQS-News: KAP AG SETZT RESTRUKTURIERUNGSKURS IM DRITTEN QUARTAL 2026 FORT (EQS Group)
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08:00
|EQS-News: KAP AG HOLDS RESTRUCTURING COURSE STEADY IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2026 (EQS Group)
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|EQS-PVR: KAP AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
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07.09.26
|EQS-News: KAP AG: CONTRACT OF CEO/CRO RALPH RUMBERG EXTENDED (EQS Group)
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31.08.26
|EQS-PVR: KAP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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|0,86
|4,87%
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