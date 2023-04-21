Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 16:12:51

EQS-News: KAP CLOSES SALE OF PART OF THE FLEXIBLE FILMS SEGMENT

EQS-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision
KAP CLOSES SALE OF PART OF THE FLEXIBLE FILMS SEGMENT

21.04.2023 / 16:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KAP CLOSES SALE OF PART OF THE FLEXIBLE FILMS SEGMENT

 

  • Net proceeds from the sale in the upper double-digit million euro range
  • Proceeds increase financial leeway

Fulda, 21 April 2023 KAP AG (KAP), a listed, medium-sized industrial holding company (German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN DE0006208408), today closed the announced sale of a subsection of its flexible films segment to Kingspan Holding GmbH, a company of Kingspan Group Plc., Ireland. The sold operating companies are CaPlast Kunststoffverarbeitungs GmbH with its investee AerO Coated Fabrics B.V. and NOW Contec GmbH & Co. KG. The net proceeds from the sale are in the upper double-digit million euro range.

Eckehard Forberich, member and Spokesman of the Management Board of KAP AG: With the divestment, KAP is continuing to follow its strategy as planned and increasing its financial flexibility. A significant portion of the proceeds from the sale will be reinvested in other segments and sub-segments in a timely manner to strengthen the respective market position and position us even more robustly against the background of uncertain markets. In doing so, we continue to pursue the purpose of sustainable value enhancement in the interests of our shareholders.

The flexible films segment still includes the investees Haogenplast Ltd, Elbtal Plastics GmbH & Co. KG and Riflex Film AB, focusing on swimming pool liners and other high-quality specialty films.

Contact:
KAP AG
Kai Knitter
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
investorrelations@kap.de
+49 661 103 327

 

About KAP AG
KAP AG is a listed industrial holding company focused on upper mid-size operating companies that seizes attractive growth opportunities in their respective niche markets. Specifically, KAP AG currently focuses on four distinct operating segments: engineered products, flexible films, surface technologies and precision components. The Group lets its shareholders participate in the long-term sustainable value development through an attractive dividend. KAP AG currently has some 2,900 employees at 28 locations in twelve countries. KAP AG is a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. KAP AGs shares are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0006208408).


21.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1614021

 
End of News EQS News Service

1614021  21.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614021&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KAP AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KAP AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KAP AG 16,60 0,00% KAP AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Seitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen