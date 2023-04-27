|
27.04.2023 08:00:48
EQS-News: KAP SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES REVENUE IN 2022
|
EQS-News: KAP AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
KAP SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES REVENUE IN 2022
Fulda, 27 April 2023 KAP AG (KAP), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange, achieved its guidance forecast in the 2022 financial year despite challenging economic conditions. Indeed, the company generated revenue of 433.5 million, up 25.4% on 2021, and normalised EBITDA of 35.9 million, up 2.6%. Excluding the contribution to revenue from the acquisition of Haogenplast, this corresponds to organic revenue growth of 11.4%. However, with a normalised EBITDA margin of 8.3%, KAP has fallen short of its target of at least 10%. This reflects the fact that it was not possible to pass on to customers the significant cost increases for energy and raw materials, particularly in the fourth quarter, in full or immediately.
Eckehard Forberich, member and Spokesman of the Management Board of KAP AG: 2022 was characterised by manifold challenges such as significant price increases, macroeconomic headwinds and, in some cases, collapsing markets of our end customers. We are therefore proud of the fact that we were nevertheless able to fully achieve our 2022 guidance forecast. Having said that, we are continuing to work at full speed on further optimisation with respect to efficiency and flexibility.
All segments report revenue increases and varying earnings trends
The engineered products segment increased both revenue and EBITDA significantly, due in particular to its more high-quality product mix, lower scrap rates and further optimisation measures. The segments revenue thus increased by 23.5% to 145.7 million in the reporting period (previous year: 118.0 million). Normalised EBITDA likewise increased significantly by 21.1% to 9.2 million (previous year: 7.6 million).
The global supply chain difficulties in the automotive industry were clearly reflected in the surface technologies segment. In addition, it was not possible to pass on the rise in costs in full nor immediately. However, revenue in the segment still increased by around 13.4% to 65.3 million (previous year: 57.6 million). Normalised EBITDA decreased, however, by 34.6% to 6.8 million in the reporting period (previous year: 10.4 million). The normalised EBITDA margin decreased by 7.7 percentage points to 10.4% (previous year: 18.1%) as a result of various effects in connection with the supply chain issues.
The precision components segment also struggled with the challenges facing the automotive industry, both in terms of revenue and at earnings level. Nevertheless, the segment recorded a 17.5% increase in revenue in the 2022 financial year to 45.6 million (previous year: 38.8 million). Normalised EBITDA dropped significantly to -0.1 million (previous year: 1.6 million). The drop is mainly due to prices only being passed on partly and with a time lag.
Consolidated profit/loss after taxes came to -1.7 million (previous year: 39.9 million) with earnings per share of -0.22 (previous year: 5.14). Net debt stood at around 107.8 million as of 31 December 2022 (previous year: 52.3 million). The increase was due in particular to financing the Haogenplast acquisition.
Proposed dividend: 1.00 per share
Strategically honing its profile
Expansion of financial solidity and flexibility
Marten Julius, CFO of KAP AG: We are in a solid position and have increased our financial flexibility, but we also have work to do, especially on the issues of price elasticity and our ability to pass on increased costs to customers.
Outlook
Contact:
About KAP AG
27.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1616869
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1616869 27.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KAP AGmehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.23
|EQS-News: KAP SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES REVENUE IN 2022 (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|EQS-News: KAP MIT SIGNIFIKANT GESTIEGENEN UMSÄTZEN IN 2022 (EQS Group)
|
21.04.23
|EQS-News: KAP CLOSES SALE OF PART OF THE FLEXIBLE FILMS SEGMENT (EQS Group)
|
21.04.23
|EQS-News: KAP SCHLIESST VERKAUF EINES TEILS DES SEGMENTS FLEXIBLE FILMS AB (EQS Group)
|
15.03.23
|EQS-News: KAP ERZIELT DEUTLICHE UMSATZSTEIGERUNG IM GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2022 (EQS Group)
|
15.03.23
|EQS-News: KAP ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REVENUE IN THE 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR (EQS Group)
|
06.03.23
|EQS-News: KAP AG SELLS A SUBSECTION OF THE FLEXIBLE FILMS SEGMENTS AT A PROFIT (EQS Group)
|
06.03.23
|EQS-News: KAP AG VERKAUFT EINEN TEILBEREICH DES SEGMENTES FLEXIBLE FILMS GEWINNBRINGEND (EQS Group)