EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Change in Investor Relations at Kapsch TrafficCom

Vienna, September 8, 2022
Hans Lang, Investor Relations Officer of Kapsch TrafficCom AG for six years, is leaving the company at his own request in order to devote himself to new tasks. As of September 12, 2022, Marcus Handl will take over the function of Investor Relations Officer.
Marcus Handl has been working for the Kapsch Group since 2000. He already accompanied the IPO in 2007 and held the IR agendas of Kapsch TrafficCom AG until 2016, before he took over the responsibility for the then new subsidiary Kapsch TrafficCom Transportation in Spain for four years. Since his return to Austria, he has been responsible for Kapsch TrafficCom's Corporate Development. Now he again assumes the position of Investor Relations Officer.
The Executive Board would like to thank Hans Lang for his commitment and for the further development of Kapsch TrafficCom's capital market communications over the past years. The Investor Relations Officer of Kapsch TrafficCom AG reports directly to CEO Georg Kapsch.
Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.
With one-stop-shop solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.
Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2021/22 financial year, 4,220 employees generated revenues of about EUR 520 million.
