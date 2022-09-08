Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 10:30:09

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Change in Investor Relations at Kapsch TrafficCom

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Change in Investor Relations at Kapsch TrafficCom

08.09.2022 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in Investor Relations at Kapsch TrafficCom

  • Marcus Handl appointed new Investor Relations Officer

Vienna, September 8, 2022

Hans Lang, Investor Relations Officer of Kapsch TrafficCom AG for six years, is leaving the company at his own request in order to devote himself to new tasks. As of September 12, 2022, Marcus Handl will take over the function of Investor Relations Officer.

Marcus Handl has been working for the Kapsch Group since 2000. He already accompanied the IPO in 2007 and held the IR agendas of Kapsch TrafficCom AG until 2016, before he took over the responsibility for the then new subsidiary Kapsch TrafficCom Transportation in Spain for four years. Since his return to Austria, he has been responsible for Kapsch TrafficCom's Corporate Development. Now he again assumes the position of Investor Relations Officer.

The Executive Board would like to thank Hans Lang for his commitment and for the further development of Kapsch TrafficCom's capital market communications over the past years. The Investor Relations Officer of Kapsch TrafficCom AG reports directly to CEO Georg Kapsch.

More information: Announcements | Kapsch TrafficCom

 

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2021/22 financial year, 4,220 employees generated revenues of about EUR 520 million.

 

 

 

Press Contact:  
Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Wien, Österreich
T: +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net
 		 Ingrid Riegler
Head of Corporate Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Wien, Österreich
T: +43 50 811 1724
ingrid.riegler@kapsch.net
Investor Contact:  
Marcus Handl
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Wien, Österreich
T: +43 50 811 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net		  

Further informationen: kapsch.net
Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

 

Want to drive sustainable mobility? We are hiring!

 


08.09.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 50811 1122
Fax: +43 50811 99 1122
E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
WKN: A0MUZU
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1438237

 
End of News EQS News Service

1438237  08.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438237&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kapsch TrafficCom AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kapsch TrafficCom AGmehr Analysen

18.08.22 Kapsch TrafficCom kaufen Erste Group Bank
31.03.22 Kapsch TrafficCom buy Erste Group Bank
19.11.21 Kapsch TrafficCom accumulate Erste Group Bank
12.08.21 Kapsch TrafficCom accumulate Erste Group Bank
11.05.21 Kapsch TrafficCom Hold Erste Group Bank

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kapsch TrafficCom AG 12,30 0,16% Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX deutlich höher -- DAX über 1.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit deutlichen Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich vorm Wochenende mit Aufschlägen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen