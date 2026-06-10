Kapsch TrafficCom Aktie
WKN: KAPSCH / ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
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10.06.2026 18:03:33
EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG presents preliminary results for 2025/26 and adapts its financial calendar.
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EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Kapsch TrafficCom AG presents preliminary results for 2025/26 and adapts its financial calendar.
Vienna, June 10, 2026 – Kapsch TrafficCom AG announces that the preliminary results for the 2025/26 fiscal year are slightly above expectations. Accordingly, revenue amounted to EUR 430.6 million (expectations were around EUR 420 million) and EBIT to EUR 7.6 million (expectations were around EUR 7 million).
The key financial figures for 2025/26 will be published on June 17, 2026, as announced, with the annual financial report to follow on July 29, 2026.
Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility, with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the areas of tolling and traffic management contribute to a healthier world without congestion.
With one-stop-shop solutions, the Company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.
Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2024/25 financial year, more than 3,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 530 million.
For more information: www.kapsch.net Follow us on LinkedIn
10.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kapsch TrafficCom AG
|Am Europlatz 2
|1120 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 50811 1122
|Fax:
|+43 50811 99 1122
|E-mail:
|ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
|Internet:
|www.kapschtraffic.com
|ISIN:
|AT000KAPSCH9
|WKN:
|A0MUZU
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2338964
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2338964 10.06.2026 CET/CEST
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