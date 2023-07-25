25.07.2023 14:17:07

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Settlement between Federal Republic of Germany and autoTicket completed.

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Scheme of Arrangement
Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Settlement between Federal Republic of Germany and autoTicket completed.

25.07.2023 / 14:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Settlement between Federal Republic of Germany and autoTicket completed.

Vienna, July 25, 2023 As already published, a settlement agreement was reached on July 5, 2023 between autoTicket GmbH, a joint venture of Kapsch TrafficCom AG and CTS Eventim AG Co. KGaA, and the Federal Republic of Germany and the arbitration proceedings conducted due to the termination of the operations contract for the collection of the infrastructure charge ("passenger car toll") were thus ended.

The settlement agreement has now been finalized, executed and is effective. The payment of the amount of EUR 243 million to autoTicket GmbH by the Federal Republic of Germany has already been effected.

 

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2021/22 financial year, 4,220 employees generated revenues of about EUR 520 million.

 

Press contacts: 

Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President
Marketing & Communications
Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net
 
Sandra Bijelic
Head of Corporate Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1720
sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net		 Investor contact:
 
Marcus Handl, Valerie Riegler
Investor Relations team
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
 

 

Further information: www.kapsch.net/ktc  Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn


25.07.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 50811 1122
Fax: +43 50811 99 1122
E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
WKN: A0MUZU
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1687899

 
End of News EQS News Service

1687899  25.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687899&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kapsch TrafficCom AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kapsch TrafficCom AGmehr Analysen

30.06.23 Kapsch TrafficCom Hold Erste Group Bank
17.11.22 Kapsch TrafficCom buy Erste Group Bank
18.08.22 Kapsch TrafficCom kaufen Erste Group Bank
31.03.22 Kapsch TrafficCom buy Erste Group Bank
19.11.21 Kapsch TrafficCom accumulate Erste Group Bank

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kapsch TrafficCom AG 10,50 0,00% Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Zinsentscheid naht: ATX & DAX schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen schließlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren leichter. Asiens Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen