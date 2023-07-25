|
25.07.2023 14:17:07
EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Settlement between Federal Republic of Germany and autoTicket completed.
|
EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
/ Key word(s): Scheme of Arrangement
Settlement between Federal Republic of Germany and autoTicket completed.
Vienna, July 25, 2023 As already published, a settlement agreement was reached on July 5, 2023 between autoTicket GmbH, a joint venture of Kapsch TrafficCom AG and CTS Eventim AG Co. KGaA, and the Federal Republic of Germany and the arbitration proceedings conducted due to the termination of the operations contract for the collection of the infrastructure charge ("passenger car toll") were thus ended.
The settlement agreement has now been finalized, executed and is effective. The payment of the amount of EUR 243 million to autoTicket GmbH by the Federal Republic of Germany has already been effected.
Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.
With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.
Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2021/22 financial year, 4,220 employees generated revenues of about EUR 520 million.
Further information: www.kapsch.net/ktc Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn
25.07.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kapsch TrafficCom AG
|Am Europlatz 2
|1120 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 50811 1122
|Fax:
|+43 50811 99 1122
|E-mail:
|ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
|Internet:
|www.kapschtraffic.com
|ISIN:
|AT000KAPSCH9
|WKN:
|A0MUZU
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1687899
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1687899 25.07.2023 CET/CEST
