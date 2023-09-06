06.09.2023 08:30:03

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Specification of cash inflow and pro forma simulation of impact on financial indicators from settlement in Germany.

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Scheme of Arrangement
Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Specification of cash inflow and pro forma simulation of impact on financial indicators from settlement in Germany.

06.09.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Specification of cash inflow and pro forma simulation of impact on financial indicators from settlement in Germany.

Vienna, September 6, 2023 Kapsch TrafficCom AG expects from today's perspective a cash inflow in the amount of EUR 99.5 million from the settlement in Germany.

As already published by ad hoc announcement on July 5, 2023, autoTicket GmbH, a joint venture of CTS Eventim AG Co. KGaA and Kapsch TrafficCom AG, which is held in equal shares, reached a settlement with the Federal Republic of Germany on that day to end the arbitration proceedings conducted due to the termination of the operations contract for the collection of the infrastructure charge ("passenger car toll"). autoTicket GmbH expected a payment in the amount of EUR 243 million as a result of this agreement. At that time, Kapsch TrafficCom AG expected an inflow of at least approximately EUR 80 million.

On July 25, 2023 Kapsch TrafficCom AG informed in a press release that the settlement agreement had by then been finalized, executed and became effective and that the arbitration proceedings had thus been completed. Kapsch TrafficCom AG also confirmed that the payment of the amount of EUR 243 million to autoTicket GmbH by the Federal Republic of Germany had already been effected.

A pro forma simulation of the impact of the cash inflow in the currently expected amount of EUR 99.5 million and the subsequent repayment of financial liabilities on the balance sheet as of the first quarter of financial year 2023/24 (as of June 30, 2023; published on August 17, 2023 therefore under the fictitious assumption that the cash inflow and the repayment had already been effected as of June 30, 2023) shows in particular the following pro forma changes in the balance sheet as of June 30, 2023:

  • Pro forma net debt decreases from EUR 208 million to EUR 130 million.
  • Pro forma gearing ratio lowers from 491% to 130%.
  • Pro forma total assets decrease by EUR 39 million to EUR 443 million.
  • Pro forma equity ratio increases from 9% to 21%.

Further changes to the cash inflow and the impact on the financial indicators are possible and will be specified in the report on the first half of financial year 2023/24.

 

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2022/23 financial year, about 4,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 553 million.

 

Press contacts: 

Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President
Marketing & Communications
Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net
 
Sandra Bijelic
Head of Corporate Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1720
sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net		 Investor contact:
 
Marcus Handl, Valerie Riegler
Investor Relations team
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
 

 

Further information: www.kapsch.net/ktc  Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn


06.09.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 50811 1122
Fax: +43 50811 99 1122
E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
WKN: A0MUZU
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1719495

 
End of News EQS News Service

1719495  06.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1719495&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kapsch TrafficCom AGmehr Nachrichten