07.09.2022 15:53:50
EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Summary of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting
Kapsch TrafficCom Summary of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting.
Vienna, September 7, 2022. Todays Annual General Meeting of Kapsch TrafficCom AG passed the following resolutions:
Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.
With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.
Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2021/22 financial year, 4,220 employees generated revenues of about EUR 520 million.
