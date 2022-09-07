EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Summary of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.09.2022 15:53:50

07.09.2022 / 15:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna, September 7, 2022. Todays Annual General Meeting of Kapsch TrafficCom AG passed the following resolutions:

  • No dividend will be paid out for the 2021/22 financial year; the entire net retained profits will be carried forward to new account.
  • Sabine Kauper again elected to the Supervisory Board. Term of office ending at the end of the Annual General Meeting deciding on the formal approval of actions for financial year 2022/23.
  • Approval of the actions of the members of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board in office in financial year 2021/22.
  • PwC Wirtschaftsprüfung GmbH, Vienna, appointed as auditor and Group auditor for financial year 2022/23.
  • Remuneration Report 2021/22 approved.

 

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2021/22 financial year, 4,220 employees generated revenues of about EUR 520 million.

 
Press contact: 		 
Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
P +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net		 Ingrid Riegler
Head of Corporate Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
P +43 50 811 1724
ingrid.riegler@kapsch.net
 
Investor contact:
 
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria
P +43 50 811 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

 


07.09.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 50811 1122
Fax: +43 50811 99 1122
E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
WKN: A0MUZU
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1437681

 
