|
29.08.2022 14:00:07
EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom agrees to sell Spanish public transport business unit to Kontron
|
EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Disposal
Kapsch TrafficCom agrees to sell Spanish public transport business unit to Kontron
Vienna, August 29, 2022 The public transport business unit, bundled in the group company "Arce Mobility Solutions", is to be sold to the technology company Kontron.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. The agreed purchase price is in line with management expectations.
The area of public transport is not part of the strategic core business of Kapsch TrafficCom, therefore the company has decided to sell this business unit.
Kapsch TrafficCom acquired the transportation division of Schneider Electric in 2016. This included, among other things, activities in the area of public transport (in particular ticket vending machines and access control) in Spain. In fiscal year 2021/22, this division generated sales of around EUR 11.2 million and employed more than 115 people.
For Kontron, the transaction represents a welcome opportunity to further expand the existing business of Kontron Transportation Group in the public transport segment. "Arce Mobility Solutions" will bring a complementary extension of Kontron's product portfolio, engineering capabilities and will also strengthen the Group's presence in the Iberian market, which is already covered by the rail segment.
Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.
With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.
Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2021/22 financial year, 4,220 employees generated revenues of about EUR 520 million.
Kontron AG (www.kontron.ag, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, SANT/ since 2 June 2022 KTN) - previously S&T AG - is a growing IoT technology group with more than 6,000 employees and subsidiaries in 32 countries around the world. The company is listed on the TecDAX® and SDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and is one of the leading providers of smart solutions for a host of industries.
With a well-known brand and its own technologies in the fields of smart factory, railway communication systems, communication solutions and smart energy, Kontron is the well-trusted partner helping businesses undertake their digital transformation journeys in a wide range of industries to achieve their future ambitions.
With its brand S&T, the company is one of the leading IT service providers in Central and Eastern Europe offering a comprehensive range of IT services including datacenter and SAP operations, workplace management, IT security or IT consulting.
Further information: www.kapsch.net/ktc
29.08.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kapsch TrafficCom AG
|Am Europlatz 2
|1120 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 50811 1122
|Fax:
|+43 50811 99 1122
|E-mail:
|ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
|Internet:
|www.kapschtraffic.com
|ISIN:
|AT000KAPSCH9
|WKN:
|A0MUZU
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1429991
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1429991 29.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kapsch TrafficCom AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14:00
|EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom agrees to sell Spanish public transport business unit to Kontron (EQS Group)
|
14:00
|EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom vereinbart Verkauf von spanischem Geschäftsbereich öffentlicher Verkehr an Kontron (EQS Group)
|
17.08.22
|Kapsch TrafficCom-Aktie verliert: Verlust im ersten Quartal (APA)
|
17.08.22
|EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2022/23. (EQS Group)
|
17.08.22
|EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Results for the first quarter of 2022/23 (EQS Group)
|
05.08.22
|EQS-HV: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Einberufung der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung (EQS Group)
|
05.08.22
|EQS-AGM: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
20.07.22
|EQS-News: Erstes Smart City-Projekt in Peru setzt auf Kapsch TrafficCom (EQS Group)