EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Kapsch TrafficCom – Result for first half of 2026/27.



25.11.2026 / 07:15 CET/CEST

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Kapsch TrafficCom – Result for first half of 2026/27.

Highlights.

Revenues of EUR 217 million are 8% higher than prior-year figure of EUR 200 million.

EBIT of EUR 9 million demonstrates effectiveness of measures initiated last year.

Agreement with major financial partners has been concluded, effective through March 31, 2028.

In November, after end of first half of financial year: Sale of majority stake in tolltickets GmbH was completed, resulting in cash inflow and positive impact on EBIT in third quarter. In addition, a transaction agreement was signed for sale and transfer of North American components business.

Outlook for full year 2026/27: Revenues and EBIT expected to exceed prior year’s levels.

“A year ago, we were facing sharp declines in our business and were focused on rapidly implementing adjustment measures, which continued throughout the year. Today, one year later, we are seeing a steady recovery. However, the effects of the past year will continue to impact us for some time and are also associated with increased costs related to the financing agreement,” said Georg Kapsch, CEO of Kapsch TrafficCom.

Unless otherwise stated, all figures are in millions of EUR. H1 2025/26 H1 2026/27 +/- Revenues 200.0 216.6 +8.3% EBIT 10.4* 9.3 -10.5% EBIT margin 5.2%* 4.3% -0.9 PP Result for the period attributable to equity holders 2.1* -0.9 – Earnings per share (EUR) 0.15* -0.06 –

* Includes a positive one-time effect of EUR 23 million in 2025/26 resulting from the settlement in Germany.

Vienna, November 25, 2026 – As expected, Kapsch TrafficCom achieved an improvement in business performance in the first half of financial year 2026/27. Revenues exceeded the prior-year figure, and EBIT reflects the initial successes of the efficiency-enhancement measures initiated in the middle of the previous financial year as well as additional measures implemented during the current financial year. In addition, the past few months were marked by the development and implementation of further measures and steps, also against the backdrop of the agreement reached in September with major financial partners.

Earnings.

Revenues for the first half of the current financial year totaled EUR 217 million, an 8% increase over the prior-year figure of EUR 200 million. Although project delays continued to dampen growth, revenues rose in both segments and across all geographic regions.

EBIT reached EUR 9 million in the reporting period, demonstrating that the cost adjustments made in the prior year and again this financial year to account for the lower revenue level are taking effect in this financial year as expected. In the comparable period of the prior year, EBIT stood at EUR 10 million. However, this figure included a positive one-time effect of EUR 23 million resulting from the settlement with the Federal Republic of Germany; without this, EBIT would have been significantly negative. EBIT thus improved by EUR 22 million on a purely operational basis.

The financial result for the first half of the year was EUR -9 million, compared with EUR -10 million in the prior-year period. While interest expense rose significantly due to higher interest rates and one-time costs recognized in connection with the restructuring of financing, and hyperinflation adjustments had to be recognized again, the effects of exchange rate changes had a positive impact during the reporting period.

The result for the period attributable to equity holders for the first half of 2026/27 was EUR -1 million, compared with EUR 2 million in the same period of the prior year. Earnings per share were EUR -0.06 (prior year: EUR 0.15).

Segment performance.

The tolling segment contributed 71% to total revenue, while the traffic management segment contributed 29%. In the tolling segment, revenues in the first half of 2026/27 rose by 6% year-over-year, from EUR 145 million to EUR 153 million; EBIT was EUR 6 million, compared to EUR 13 million in the prior year – including the one-time effect from Germany. Thus, the operating performance of EBIT in the tolling segment was clearly positive. In the traffic management segment, revenues rose by 15% from EUR 55 million to EUR 63 million, and EBIT increased to EUR 3 million after EUR -3 million in the prior year.

From a regional perspective, Kapsch TrafficCom recorded growth in all regions: 3% in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa), 10% in the Americas region (North, Central, and South America), and 32% in the APAC region (Asia-Pacific).

Significant events during and after the first half of 2026/27.

After Kapsch TrafficCom agreed in July with its major financial partners on the key terms of a restructuring, a final agreement – as expected – was concluded in September 2026, effective through March 31, 2028. Accordingly, management continues to implement comprehensive cost-saving and efficiency-enhancing measures. In addition, the Company plans to divest certain assets from its business portfolio and is also exploring ways to strengthen its capital base. At the end of July, Mr. Markus Richter was appointed Chief Financial Officer and has since been supporting the implementation of these measures in this role.

On July 8, Kapsch TrafficCom signed an agreement to sell a majority stake in its German subsidiary, tolltickets GmbH. Following regulatory approval, the transaction closed in early November, after the end of the reporting period. The cash inflow and a positive impact on earnings from the deconsolidation will be reflected in the third quarter. Kapsch TrafficCom, together with the new majority owner, sees great potential for the profitable further development of the company.

On November 10, a transaction agreement was also signed regarding the sale and transfer of the North American components business. This transaction is still subject to conditions precedent. Upon closing, the associated deconsolidation would have a positive impact on EBIT, estimated preliminarily to be in the range of at least EUR 10 million. The North American systems business, which accounts for the largest portion of the North American operations, remains unaffected.

Financial and asset position.

Cash flow from operating activities was positive at EUR 10 million in the first half of 2026/27, compared with EUR -7 million in the first half of the previous financial year. Free cash flow amounted to EUR 17 million, compared with EUR -4 million in the prior-year period.

The balance sheet remained largely unchanged compared to the balance sheet date of March 31, 2026. The equity ratio stood at 17% at the end of the first half of 2026/27, down from 18% at the end of March. Net debt was reduced by 8% to EUR 104 million, bringing the gearing ratio down to 157%. The financial liabilities reported as current at the end of the previous financial year were reclassified as long-term as a result of the agreement with key financial partners. Nevertheless, the liquidity situation remains a key focus.

Outlook.

Kapsch TrafficCom expects the market environment to remain challenging for the 2026/27 financial year. Management is refraining from providing a quantitative outlook for the time being but expects revenues and EBIT to exceed the prior-year figures.

In addition, the closing of the sale of the majority stake in tolltickets GmbH, which took place in early November, is expected to contribute positively to EBIT by more than EUR 10 million from today’s perspective.

The report on the first half of 2026/27, as well as additional materials on the results, will be available today from approximately 7:35 a.m. (CET), at www.kapsch.net/ir.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally recognized provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility, with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the areas of tolling and traffic management contribute to a healthier world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop solutions, the Company covers the entire customer value chain, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In the 2025/26 financial year, about 2,700 employees generated revenues of EUR 431 million.

Press contact:



Sandra Bijelic

Head of Corporate Communications

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

1120 Vienna, Austria

T +43 50 811 1720

sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net Investor contact:



Doris Gstatter

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

1120 Vienna, Austria

T +43 50 811 1122

IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

