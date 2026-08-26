EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom – Result for the first quarter of 2026/27.

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Kapsch TrafficCom – Result for the first quarter of 2026/27.



26.08.2026 / 07:15 CET/CEST

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Kapsch TrafficCom – Result for the first quarter of 2026/27.

Highlights.

Revenues of EUR 105 million are 5% higher than the prior-year figure of EUR 100 million.

EBIT was positive at EUR 2 million, with no significant one-time effects included.

Sale of the majority stake in tolltickets GmbH in early July.

Key terms for financial restructuring agreed upon in July.

Outlook for full year 2026/27: Revenues and EBIT expected to exceed prior year’s figures.

“We achieved an improvement in business performance during the reporting period compared to the prior financial year. This demonstrates that the measures we implemented last financial year are effective. In addition, further measures are being implemented to further improve profitability,” said Georg Kapsch, CEO of Kapsch TrafficCom.

Unless otherwise stated, all values in EUR million. Q1 2025/26 Q1 2026/27 +/- Revenues 100.4 105.2 +4.7% EBIT 21.7* 2.3 -89.3% EBIT margin 21.6%* 2.2% -19.4 PP Result for the period attributable to equity holders 10.3* -1.1 – Earnings per share (EUR) 0.72* -0.08 –

* 2025/26 includes a positive one-time effect from the settlement in Germany.

Vienna, August 26, 2026 – Kapsch TrafficCom reported a slight improvement in business performance in the first quarter of financial year 2026/27, as expected. Revenues exceeded the prior-year figure, and the positive EBIT reflects the adjustment of the cost base that began in the prior year. In addition, Kapsch TrafficCom concluded two significant agreements in July, after the end of the first quarter.

Significant events since the end of the first quarter.

On July 8, Kapsch TrafficCom signed an agreement to sell the majority stake in its German subsidiary, tolltickets GmbH. As previously announced, a positive EBIT effect is expected upon closing.

Furthermore, in July, Kapsch TrafficCom agreed with its major financial partners on the key terms of a restructuring. These include a standstill agreement, under which the receivables due and becoming due under financing agreements were deferred, as well as a binding term sheet serving as the basis for a restructuring agreement with a term ending on March 31, 2028. Management will continue to implement comprehensive cost-saving and efficiency-enhancing measures. In addition, the Company plans to divest assets from its business portfolio and is also exploring ways to strengthen its capital base. A final restructuring agreement is expected to be concluded in September 2026.

At the end of July, the Supervisory Board also appointed Mr. Markus Richter as Chief Financial Officer; in this role, he will play a key role in overseeing the implementation of the restructuring process.

Earnings performance.

Revenues reached EUR 105 million in the reporting quarter, up from EUR 100 million in the first quarter of 2025/26, continuing the positive trend from March. EBIT amounted to EUR 2 million in the reporting quarter. The cost-cutting measures implemented in the previous financial year 2025/26 are thus reflected, as expected, in the positive operating result.

In the first quarter of the prior year, the settlement with the Federal Republic of Germany in connection with the termination of a contract had resulted in a positive impact on earnings of EUR 23 million. Excluding this one-time effect, EBIT would have been negative at EUR -2 million in the comparable quarter of the prior year.

The financial result improved from EUR -9 million to EUR -3 million, driven in particular by more favorable exchange rate effects. The result for the period attributable to equity holders amounted to EUR -1 million in the first quarter of 2026/27, compared with EUR 10 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Earnings per share were EUR -0.08 (prior year: EUR 0.72).

Segment performance.

The tolling segment accounted for 70% of total revenues, while the traffic management segment accounted for 30%. In the tolling segment, revenues in the first quarter of 2026/27 remained at the prior-year level at EUR 73 million; EBIT reached EUR 2 million (prior year: EUR 20 million, including the one-time effect from Germany). In the traffic management segment, revenues rose by 18% from EUR 27 million to EUR 32 million, while EBIT declined from EUR 1.5 million to EUR 0.7 million.

From a regional perspective, Kapsch TrafficCom recorded growth in all regions: 3% in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa), 6% in the Americas region (North, Central, and South America), and 13% in the APAC region (Asia-Pacific).

Financial and asset position.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -7 million, compared with EUR -21 million in the first quarter of the prior year, with the change in net working capital, in particular, being significantly lower than in the prior year. Free cash flow was negative at EUR -2 million (prior year: EUR -18 million).

The balance sheet remained stable in the first quarter of financial year 2026/27. The liquidity situation remained tight, and as of June 30, 2026 – as was the case at the end of financial year 2025/26 – all financial liabilities totaling EUR 110 million were classified as current. The reason for this was the failure to comply with agreed covenants as of the balance sheet date of March 31, 2026.

Total assets increased from EUR 384 million as of the balance sheet date of March 31, 2026, to EUR 389 million as of June 30, 2026. Equity remained virtually unchanged at EUR 67 million, as did the equity ratio at 17%. Net debt rose to EUR 119 million (March 31, 2026: EUR 113 million) due to lower cash and cash equivalents, and the gearing ratio increased to 179% (March 31, 2026: 167%).

Outlook.

For the 2026/27 financial year, Kapsch TrafficCom expects the market environment to remain challenging. Management is refraining from providing a quantitative outlook for the time being but expects revenues and EBIT to exceed the prior-year figures.

Although the restructuring agreement will initially result in higher financing and consulting costs, the measures to be defined open up the potential for higher profitability at Kapsch TrafficCom.

The report on the first quarter of 2026/27, as well as additional materials on the result, are scheduled to be available today, from 7:35 a.m. (CEST), at: www.kapsch.net/ir.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the areas of tolling and traffic management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop solutions, the Company covers the entire customer value chain, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2025/26 financial year, about 2,700 employees generated revenues of EUR 431 million.

Press contact:



Sandra Bijelic

Head of Corporate Communications

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

1120 Vienna, Austria

T +43 50 811 1720

sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net Investor contact:



Doris Gstatter

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

1120 Vienna, Austria

T +43 50 811 1122

IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch. net

