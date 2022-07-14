EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom to set up of one of the largest urban Multi-Lane Free-Flow systems worldwide in Gothenburg

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kapsch TrafficCom to set up of one of the largest urban Multi-Lane Free-Flow systems worldwide in Gothenburg



14.07.2022 / 08:00

Kapsch to design, build and run operations for 10 years

Vienna/Gothenburg, July 14 2022 The Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) has assigned Kapsch TrafficCom to build a new Multi-Lane Free-Flow system (MLFF) in Gothenburg, Sweden. The contract was signed on July, 5 2022.

The MLFF scheme covers a complex city area passed through by approximately 150 million vehicles each year. In terms of tolling stations and charging points, the Swedish project ranks among the biggest urban congestion charging projects in the world.

We are proud to have won this large-scale contract and look forward to implementing a reliable and high-performing system in Gothenburg. Our system will capture vehicle data in a quality which is the best-in-class within the tolling industry. We will provide the best possible information to enable the authority to make the correct taxation decisions of the vehicles using the infrastructure." says Mikael Hejel, responsible Area Sales Manager for the Nordic countries.

In the city of Gothenburg, the existing system supplied by two different providers is reaching its end of life. Therefore the 42 existing tolling stations consisting of 85 charging and checkpoints will be fully replaced, covering a total of 138 lanes. The new Multi-Lane Free-Flow System allows vehicles to be identified automatically at the free-flow tolling stations, under any traffic and climatic conditions. The information captured is transmitted to the back-office of the Swedish Transport Agency (Transportstyrelsen) for processing and invoicing taxation decisions to the vehicle owners. The scheme generates approximately 90 million Euros in tax revenue per year.

The contract covers both the replacement of all existing charging points and checkpoints by the new MLFF system provided by Kapsch TrafficCom, as well as the technical operation 24/7/365 for 10 years. The contract also includes options of extension of the technical operation and options for supply of additional charging points and checkpoints.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2021/22 financial year, 4,220 employees generated revenues of about EUR 520 million.