26.02.2026 08:08:43

EQS-News: Karl Gernandt elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG

EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Karl Gernandt elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG

26.02.2026 / 08:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Karl Gernandt elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG

The Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has elected Karl Gernandt as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. He succeeds Michael Behrendt, who is currently unable to perform the duties of Chairman due to health reasons. Michael Behrendt will remain an ordinary member of the Supervisory Board.

This decision does not in any way diminish the extraordinary contributions of Michael Behrendt. All members of the Supervisory Board expressly wish for his return as Chairman following his full recovery. The Supervisory Board will deliberate on this matter at the appropriate time.

Upon assuming the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board, Karl Gernandt handed over his mandate as Chairman of the Audit and Financial Committee to Oscar Eduardo Hasbún Martínez, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG since 2014.

Furthermore, Francisco Pérez Mackenna stepped down from the Supervisory Board as a representative of CSAV’s shareholders at his own request, effective February 1, 2026. He is succeeded by Macario Valdés Raczynski since February 13, 2026, who was appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board by the Local Court of Hamburg.

 

About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 305 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.5 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has around 14,000 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.8 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 130 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 22 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. Around 3,000 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company’s forward-looking statements.
 

Contact:
Press contacts
Nils.Haupt@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2263
Tim.Seifert@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2291

Contact for investors:
Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705

26.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2281864

 
End of News EQS News Service

2281864  26.02.2026 CET/CEST

