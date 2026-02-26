Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475
|
26.02.2026 08:08:43
EQS-News: Karl Gernandt elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG
|
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Karl Gernandt elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG
The Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has elected Karl Gernandt as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. He succeeds Michael Behrendt, who is currently unable to perform the duties of Chairman due to health reasons. Michael Behrendt will remain an ordinary member of the Supervisory Board.
This decision does not in any way diminish the extraordinary contributions of Michael Behrendt. All members of the Supervisory Board expressly wish for his return as Chairman following his full recovery. The Supervisory Board will deliberate on this matter at the appropriate time.
Upon assuming the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board, Karl Gernandt handed over his mandate as Chairman of the Audit and Financial Committee to Oscar Eduardo Hasbún Martínez, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG since 2014.
Furthermore, Francisco Pérez Mackenna stepped down from the Supervisory Board as a representative of CSAV’s shareholders at his own request, effective February 1, 2026. He is succeeded by Macario Valdés Raczynski since February 13, 2026, who was appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board by the Local Court of Hamburg.
Nils.Haupt@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2263
Tim.Seifert@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2291
Contact for investors:
Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705
