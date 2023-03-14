|
14.03.2023 07:30:12
EQS-News: Karl Havard joins Northern Data from Amazon Web Services and will lead the Cloud Solutions Division
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
PRESS RELEASE / IR RELEASE
With years of leadership experience in creating cloud-based enterprise solutions at some of the worlds top hyperscalers, Karl will bring his unique understanding of the industry to Northern Datas Cloud Solutions Division. Most recently, he worked for Amazon Web Services as Head of EMEA GtM, AWS & Accenture Business Group, overseeing the jointly-created cloud and industry solutions and tackling customers biggest transformation and growth challenges. Before that, he led GFT Group's award-winning Google Cloud Alliance, earning them the Breakthrough Partner of the Year for EMEA, and helping GFT achieve over 100% revenue growth from 2019 to 2020.
Karl will be based in London and will oversee all global operations. Drawing on his experience and institutional knowledge of cloud solutions, Karl plans to build a strategy that meets both short-term revenue goals while building long-term business growth.
Northern Datas lean technical cloud stack empowers any size business to create the cloud environment that they need while taking advantage of immediate GPU availability in one of the largest European GPU clusters, where data sovereignty is guaranteed. In addition to offering flexible, sustainable, and secure solutions to startups, the platform was designed to complement traditional hyperscalers services.
Northern Datas cloud solution offers USPs such as overcommitment-free CPU and RAM and a non-blocking network, at a transparent, competitive pricing with no hidden costs. Additionally, given Northern Datas carbon-neutral aspirations, customers can gain superior GPU hardware at a competitive price point while also lowering their own footprint. Northern Data is proudly realizing its vision of a sustainably-powered, European-based Cloud Solution.
Northern Data firmly believes that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will quite literally determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include Bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers.
Jens-Philipp Briemle
14.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1580985
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1580985 14.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!