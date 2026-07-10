EQS-News: Karsten Dümmler, founder and long-standing Chairman of the Management Board of Netfonds AG, is stepping down from the Supervisory Board at his own request

EQS-News: Netfonds AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Karsten Dümmler, founder and long-standing Chairman of the Management Board of Netfonds AG, is stepping down from the Supervisory Board at his own request



10.07.2026 / 15:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE



Karsten Dümmler, founder and long-standing Chairman of the Management Board of Netfonds AG, is stepping down from the Supervisory Board at his own request

Hamburg, 10 July 2026 – Netfonds AG announces that Karsten Dümmler, a member of the Supervisory Board, will step down from the company’s Supervisory Board on 12 July 2026 at his own request. The company’s co-founder will thus leave the active committees of Netfonds AG after more than 25 years of successful service.



Since the company’s founding in 1999, Karsten Dümmler has significantly shaped the success story of Netfonds AG - initially as Managing Director, then as a member of the Management Board following the conversion into a stock corporation (AG) from 2009, and as CEO until June 2021. He subsequently joined the Supervisory Board to continue providing strategic guidance to the company.



The successful conclusion of a major chapter



As a member of the Supervisory Board, Dümmler also played a decisive role in driving Netfonds’ strategic development forward. This year, the decision was finally taken to pursue future growth in partnership with a strategic financial investor. Following the successful entry of the new shareholder, Dümmler is now clearing the way on the Supervisory Board for the next generation and the upcoming strategic decisions.



“Karsten Dümmler shaped Netfonds from the very first idea into an industry leader and has sustainably defined our DNA,” says Martin Steinmeyer, CEO of Netfonds AG. “We are grateful to him for his life’s work and fully understand his decision to retire now.”



The Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Netfonds AG sincerely thank Karsten Dümmler for the consistently excellent and collaborative partnership. As a founder, he remains closely connected to the Netfonds family and will continue to provide advice.

Further Information

www.netfonds-group.com / www.netfonds.de



Netfonds AG

Heidenkampsweg 73

20097 Hamburg

Germany



Press Contact

Philip Angrabeit

Phone: +49 40 822 267 142

Email: pangrabeit@netfonds.de



About the Netfonds Group

The Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Netfonds customers thus benefit from one of the most advanced software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the consulting process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific consulting. Netfonds AG shares are listed on the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA. – Netfonds AG announces that Karsten Dümmler, a member of the Supervisory Board, will step down from the company’s Supervisory Board on 12 July 2026 at his own request. The company’s co-founder will thus leave the active committees of Netfonds AG after more than 25 years of successful service.Since the company’s founding in 1999, Karsten Dümmler has significantly shaped the success story of Netfonds AG - initially as Managing Director, then as a member of the Management Board following the conversion into a stock corporation (AG) from 2009, and as CEO until June 2021. He subsequently joined the Supervisory Board to continue providing strategic guidance to the company.As a member of the Supervisory Board, Dümmler also played a decisive role in driving Netfonds’ strategic development forward. This year, the decision was finally taken to pursue future growth in partnership with a strategic financial investor. Following the successful entry of the new shareholder, Dümmler is now clearing the way on the Supervisory Board for the next generation and the upcoming strategic decisions.“Karsten Dümmler shaped Netfonds from the very first idea into an industry leader and has sustainably defined our DNA,” says Martin Steinmeyer, CEO of Netfonds AG. “We are grateful to him for his life’s work and fully understand his decision to retire now.”The Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Netfonds AG sincerely thank Karsten Dümmler for the consistently excellent and collaborative partnership. As a founder, he remains closely connected to the Netfonds family and will continue to provide advice.Heidenkampsweg 7320097 HamburgGermanyPhilip AngrabeitPhone: +49 40 822 267 142Email: pangrabeit@netfonds.deThe Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Netfonds customers thus benefit from one of the most advanced software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the consulting process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific consulting. Netfonds AG shares are listed on the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA.

10.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News