EQS-News: KATEK SE: KATEK carries out a successful capital increase and wins a number of new investors additional scope created for further company acquisitions

KATEK SE: KATEK carries out a successful capital increase and wins a number of new investors additional scope created for further company acquisitions

Munich, December 13, 2022 - KATEK SE (WKN A2TSQH / ISIN DE000A2TSQH7), ("KATEK") has successfully placed the capital increase with subscription rights resolved on November 25. Despite a volatile market environment, there was high demand from existing and new investors.

Thus, making partial use of the existing Authorized Capital 2021/I, a total of 1,203,807 new no-par value bearer shares were successfully placed against cash contributions. Subject to the entry of the capital increase in the Commercial Register, the Company's share capital will increase by EUR 1,203,807.00 from its current level of EUR 13,241,880.00 to EUR 14,455,687.00. As part of the short placement, unsubscribed shares and the shares of the main shareholder PRIMEPULSE SE were placed with institutional investors at a placement price of EUR 16.15 per new share after the end of the subscription period. PRIMEPULSE SE's shareholding will be reduced by approximately 2% due to the disproportionate demand from other existing investors and new shareholders.

With the capital increase, the company will raise gross issue proceeds of approximately EUR 19.1 million.

Dr. Johannes Fues, CFO of KATEK SE, explains: "We have carried out the capital increase with subscription rights as planned. We are particularly pleased about the high participation of our existing investors. At the same time, we were able to inspire new investors to become involved, thus broadening the shareholder structure. This will also have a positive impact on the liquidity of the share."

"The issue proceeds provide us with additional room for maneuver for further M&A activities and have clearly demonstrated that KATEK can continue to finance value-enhancing acquisitions through capital increases at any time," added Rainer Koppitz, CEO and Co-Founder of KATEK SE.

The transaction was accompanied by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking as sole bookrunner, while Dr. Alexander Thomas, GSK Stockmann, acted as legal advisor.

About KATEK

KATEK Group, headquartered in Munich, is one of the fastest growing electronics companies in Europe and aims to make a decisive contribution to the "electronification of the world". KATEK is an end-to-end service provider for high-value electronics. The range of services covers the entire product life cycle. From the development of software and hardware, through rapid prototyping of electronic assemblies and production, to subsequent support of the process at the customer's premises, including logistics, after-sales and service activities.

3,100 employees at locations in Germany, Eastern Europe, North America and Asia produce the megatrends of the future. With its local-to-local approach, KATEK ensures proximity to the customer and at the same time paves the way to the global market. Market leaders from the fastest-growing industries - from electromobility to renewable energies to medical technology - rely on this strategy.

CEO & Co-Founder is Rainer Koppitz and CFO is Dr. Johannes Fues. For more information about KATEK, please visit https://katek-group.com.

