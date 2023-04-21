EQS-News: KATEK SE: KATEK investment TYDE cooperates with BMW and develops THE ICON - the milestone for emission-free mobility on water

EQS-News: KATEK SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

KATEK SE: KATEK investment TYDE cooperates with BMW and develops THE ICON - the milestone for emission-free mobility on water



21.04.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KATEK investment TYDE cooperates with BMW and develops THE ICON - the milestone for emission-free mobility on water

KATEK is electronic partner of the electric speedboat - and all other TYDE innovations.

Munich, April 21, 2023 - Electromobility is opening up new waters: With THE ICON, boat manufacturer TYDE has succeeded in collaborating with BMW to create an innovation in the field of watercraft. In doing so, the two companies were able to combine the many years of experience of the BMW i brand in the field of electric mobility with the expertise of boat manufacturer TYDE. The design of the innovative watercraft was created in the studio of BMW Group subsidiary Designworks.

KATEK holds 10% of TYDE's shares and is partner for TYDE's electronic products. The involvement is part of KATEK's strategy of playing a leading role in the development and production of the necessary high-value electronics in the field of electromobility.

"Smart solutions are essential for the energy and transport transition. Electronics will play the decisive role in this. We invested in TYDE with KATEK because we are certain that the innovations from TYDE will take electromobility to a whole new level", explains Rainer Koppitz, CEO of KATEK SE.

Water mobility is an area that is heavily criticized for its high emissions in both the private and public sectors. With solutions like TYDE, high range and high-speed meet zero emissions - enabling a significant turnaround for mobility at sea.

The innovations presented go far beyond propulsion technology: "THE ICON contains a wealth of groundbreaking innovations that enable a new quality of experience on the water. This makes climate-friendly mobility more attractive and established", says Christoph Ballin, Co-Founder of TYDE.

Contact

KATEK Investor Relations

Ramona Kasper

Group Head Marketing & Communications

ir@katek-group.com

+ 49 160 970 88 676

About KATEK

The KATEK Group is a leading European electronics company offering hardware and software development, prototyping and manufacturing, and related services in the market for high-end electronics or electronics services. The KATEK Group currently employs over 2,800 employees* in Germany and Eastern Europe. CEO is Rainer Koppitz and CFO is Dr. Johannes Fues. For more information about KATEK, please visit https://katek-group.com/.

Statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as may, will, should, plans, expects, anticipates, estimates, believes, intends, has in mind, targets or their negative form or equivalent variations and comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of utilization, performance or achievements of the Group or the industries in which it operates to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Group will not update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.