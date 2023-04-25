EQS-News: KATEK SE: TeleAlarm and Skyresponse are launching the control center management system of the future - for more security for older people

EQS-News: KATEK SE / Key word(s): Alliance

KATEK SE: TeleAlarm and Skyresponse are launching the control center management system of the future - for more security for older people



25.04.2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST

TeleAlarm and Skyresponse are launching the control center management system of the future - for more security for older people

Munich, April 25th, 2023 - TeleAlarm Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of KATEK SE and a leading provider of home emergency call systems and solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Skyresponse AB, a Swedish software-as-a-service company, to bring to market the control center management system of the future: Cloud Monitoring System (CMS). The goal of the partnership is to provide a reliable and innovative solution for emergency management in elderly and hospital care. With the cooperation, Telealarm aims to build on last year's strong growth - where the company nearly doubled its revenue - and take its cloud-based software to the next level with new products.

In Germany, around 96 percent of people over the age of 65 live at home. A third of them live alone. As they age, these people rely on the support of family, neighbors and relatives. To be able to reach someone in emergency situations and to call the emergency services directly in an emergency, home emergency call systems are a reliable helper. TeleAlarm and Skyresponse's CMS aims to provide a state-of-the-art solution that enables interoperability with different technologies, allowing efficient coordination of emergency response.

"We are proud to launch the Cloud Monitoring System together with our partner Skyresponse," said Dr. Arnd Karden, Managing Director of TeleAlarm Europe GmbH. "Our goal is to provide a state-of-the-art solution that allows seamless integration with various technologies to enable efficient coordination of emergency response and ultimately improve the safety and well-being of elderly and dependent people."

"We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with TeleAlarm and to have our platform as the driving force in digitalization of the care sector in Europe, said Mats Berthem, CEO of Skyresponse AB. "Our vision at Skyresponse is to improving lives in a connected world, and this partnership allows us to do that on a broader scale. By combining our alarm management platform together with TeleAlarms home emergency call systems and solutions their customers can now experience a complete end-to-end digital alarm handling solution that leverages the benefits of digital and smart care for both the care givers and care receivers, continues Mats Berthem.

The partnership between TeleAlarm Europe GmbH and Skyresponse is expected to bring significant advances in emergency management in Germany, improving the safety and well-being of the elderly and those in need of care.

For more information, visit www.telealarm.com and www.skyresponse.com.

Contact

KATEK Investor Relations

Ramona Kasper

Group Head Marketing & Communications

ir@katek-group.com

+ 49 160 970 88 676

About TeleAlarm

TeleAlarm Europe GmbH is a leading provider of home emergency call systems and solutions. The brand stands for quality, reliability and innovation in the field of care for the elderly and those in need of long-term care. www.telealarm.com

About Skyresponse

Skyresponse is an established and trusted Swedish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company offering a 100% cloud-based alarm management platform used by large international care and security organizations in the public and private sectors. Skyresponse provides a flexible, secure and robust alarm management solution for decentralized and centralized alarm handling in technology-enabled elder care, nursing homes, smart buildings and facility services.

Skyresponse has around 700 companies and organizations using its services across Europe. Skyresponse has offices in Sweden (Stockholm and Luleå), Ukraine, Portugal and the UK. Skyresponse currently handles more than 10 million alerts and events per month through its platform. www.skyresponse.com

About KATEK

KATEK Group, headquartered in Munich, is one of the fastest growing electronics companies in Europe and aims to make a decisive contribution to the "electronification of the world". KATEK is an end-to-end service provider for high-value electronics. The range of services covers the entire product life cycle. From the development of software and hardware, through rapid prototyping of electronic assemblies and production, to subsequent support of the process at the customer's premises, including logistics, after-sales and service activities.

3,100 employees at locations in Germany, Eastern Europe, North America and Asia produce the megatrends of the future. With its local-to-local approach, KATEK ensures proximity to the customer and at the same time paves the way to the global market. Market leaders from the fastest-growing industries - from electromobility to renewable energies to medical technology - rely on this strategy.

CEO & Co-Founder is Rainer Koppitz and CFO is Dr. Johannes Fues. For more information about KATEK, please visit https://katek-group.com.

