25.04.2023 13:00:07
EQS-News: KATEK SE: TeleAlarm and Skyresponse are launching the control center management system of the future - for more security for older people
EQS-News: KATEK SE
/ Key word(s): Alliance
TeleAlarm and Skyresponse are launching the control center management system of the future - for more security for older people
Munich, April 25th, 2023 - TeleAlarm Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of KATEK SE and a leading provider of home emergency call systems and solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Skyresponse AB, a Swedish software-as-a-service company, to bring to market the control center management system of the future: Cloud Monitoring System (CMS). The goal of the partnership is to provide a reliable and innovative solution for emergency management in elderly and hospital care. With the cooperation, Telealarm aims to build on last year's strong growth - where the company nearly doubled its revenue - and take its cloud-based software to the next level with new products.
In Germany, around 96 percent of people over the age of 65 live at home. A third of them live alone. As they age, these people rely on the support of family, neighbors and relatives. To be able to reach someone in emergency situations and to call the emergency services directly in an emergency, home emergency call systems are a reliable helper. TeleAlarm and Skyresponse's CMS aims to provide a state-of-the-art solution that enables interoperability with different technologies, allowing efficient coordination of emergency response.
"We are proud to launch the Cloud Monitoring System together with our partner Skyresponse," said Dr. Arnd Karden, Managing Director of TeleAlarm Europe GmbH. "Our goal is to provide a state-of-the-art solution that allows seamless integration with various technologies to enable efficient coordination of emergency response and ultimately improve the safety and well-being of elderly and dependent people."
"We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with TeleAlarm and to have our platform as the driving force in digitalization of the care sector in Europe, said Mats Berthem, CEO of Skyresponse AB. "Our vision at Skyresponse is to improving lives in a connected world, and this partnership allows us to do that on a broader scale. By combining our alarm management platform together with TeleAlarms home emergency call systems and solutions their customers can now experience a complete end-to-end digital alarm handling solution that leverages the benefits of digital and smart care for both the care givers and care receivers, continues Mats Berthem.
The partnership between TeleAlarm Europe GmbH and Skyresponse is expected to bring significant advances in emergency management in Germany, improving the safety and well-being of the elderly and those in need of care.
For more information, visit www.telealarm.com and www.skyresponse.com.
Contact
About TeleAlarm
About Skyresponse
Skyresponse has around 700 companies and organizations using its services across Europe. Skyresponse has offices in Sweden (Stockholm and Luleå), Ukraine, Portugal and the UK. Skyresponse currently handles more than 10 million alerts and events per month through its platform. www.skyresponse.com
About KATEK
3,100 employees at locations in Germany, Eastern Europe, North America and Asia produce the megatrends of the future. With its local-to-local approach, KATEK ensures proximity to the customer and at the same time paves the way to the global market. Market leaders from the fastest-growing industries - from electromobility to renewable energies to medical technology - rely on this strategy.
CEO & Co-Founder is Rainer Koppitz and CFO is Dr. Johannes Fues. For more information about KATEK, please visit https://katek-group.com.
Statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as may, will, should, plans, expects, anticipates, estimates, believes, intends, has in mind, targets or their negative form or equivalent variations and comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of utilization, performance or achievements of the Group or the industries in which it operates to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Group will not update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Am heimischen Markt prägen rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der DAX zeigt sich ebenfalls etwas tiefer. An den größten Börsen in Asien ging es - mit einer Ausnahme - abwärts.